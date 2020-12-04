21 Christmas Movie Quotes That'll Put You in the Holiday Spirit
Brush up on these classic quotes before you start your Christmas movie marathon.
One of my favorite holiday traditions is curling up with Christmas cookies and hot cocoa to watch Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, or Elf with my family. And naturally, we spend the entirety of the movie shouting out our favorite movie quotes in time with the characters.
We’ve rounded up our favorite Christmas movie quotes to help you celebrate the season. Whether you’re planning to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas (which airs on PBS this month!) or holding a movie marathon of the 17 greatest Christmas films of all time, these festive quotes are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. You can even use them for your Christmas Instagram captions or let them inspired the inscriptions on your Christmas cards.
"Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more."
"I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It's not bad at all really. Maybe it just needs a little love."
"Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas."
"Christmas isn't just a day, it's a frame of mind."
"That's what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown."
"Christmas will always be, as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand."
"I don't know what to say, but it's Christmas, and we're all in misery."
"Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are in the things we can't see."
"It's Christmas Eve and we are going to go celebrate being young and being alive."
"If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love is actually all around."
"It's Christmas Eve. It's the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more."
"You're skipping Christmas! Isn't that against the law?"
"We've been given our parts in the nativity play. And I'm the lobster."
"That's what Christmas memories are made from, they're not planned, they're not scheduled, nobody puts them in their Blackberry, they just happen."
