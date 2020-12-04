21 Christmas Movie Quotes That'll Put You in the Holiday Spirit

One of my favorite holiday traditions is curling up with Christmas cookies and hot cocoa to watch Home Alone , Christmas Vacation , or Elf with my family. And naturally, we spend the entirety of the movie shouting out our favorite movie quotes in time with the characters.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Christmas movie quotes to help you celebrate the season. Whether you’re planning to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas (which airs on PBS this month!) or holding a movie marathon of the 17 greatest Christmas films of all time, these festive quotes are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. You can even use them for your Christmas Instagram captions or let them inspired the inscriptions on your Christmas cards.