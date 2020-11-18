8 Christmas Face Masks That’ll Make You Feel Holly Jolly This Season
These masks will have you rockin' around the Christmas tree in style.
As you shop for this year's Christmas sweater, add another holiday accessory to your shopping list: A matching Christmas face mask. We're wearing masks everywhere we go these days—so why not make it festive?
Embrace the spirit of the season with a few of our favorite holiday-themed protective face masks. Wear them to the grocery store, on a brisk winter walk, or even don them just for fun as you call into your virtual holiday party this season.
Whether you choose a classic red and green plaid or go with a bold nutcracker pattern, these face masks will keep you safe while bringing holiday cheer to anyone who sees you.
Deck the whole family out in classic Christmas patterns with this 3-pack of triple-layer cotton masks from Gap. The plaid designs definitely have a holiday feel, but they're neutral enough you can wear them long after the season has ended. Each mask comes with adjustable ear straps for a comfortable fit.
Buy It: Adult Mask 3-Pack ($9, Gap)
This year we're fully embracing the fun and whimsical side of Christmas, so this dogs-dressed-as-nutcrackers pattern is one we can't wait to wear. The set comes with a patterned mask and a solid red mask, so you can coordinate with a friend or family member.
Buy It: Nutcracker Dog Face Mask ($17 for two, Paper Source)
If you're shopping for the whole family, this 5-pack from Old Navy makes it so affordable to outfit the kiddos in a festive fabric mask. At just over $2 per mask, this set is totally a steal. Plus, we love the sweet holiday patterns on the 100% cotton pleated masks.
Buy It: Variety 5-Pack Face Masks ($12, Old Navy)
What's Christmas without a few reindeer? This Rudolph-inspired face mask is a must-have for anyone who's been singing along to Christmas carols for months already. The mask is made from three layers of soft cotton and is ready to ship.
Buy It: Christmas Face Mask ($8, Etsy)
It's not Christmas until we've curled up to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas (here's how to stream it for free this year!), so we're definitely excited to wear this Peanuts-inspired face mask. The cotton mask has adjustable ear loops and space to add your own filter.
Buy It: Charlie Brown Face Mask ($9, Etsy)
Embrace the classic side of Christmas with these gorgeous patterned masks. Choose from a traditional Scandinavian print in red or black, opt for a red and white pattern of reindeer and snowflakes, or purchase the whole set. The breathable masks are made with two layers of cotton (with room for a filter) and soft elastic ear loops.
Buy It: Christmas Face Masks ($11, Etsy)
Borrow a line from the classic Christmas film Christmas Vacation with this quote from Cousin Eddie. The mask is made from 100% cotton and features a double layer so you can add your own filter, and also has adjustable ear loops to help you make the mask as comfortable as possible.
Buy It: You Serious Clark Mask ($10, Etsy)
Normally holly and berries are reserved for decorating our Christmas wreaths, but we're loving this traditional Christmas pattern on a protective face mask. The mask comes with a nose wire across the top and is made with two layers, which create a space to insert a disposable mask inside to act as a filter.
Buy It: Christmas Pattern Cloth Face Mask ($13, Zazzle)
