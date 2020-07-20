Already in the Holiday Spirit? 7 Christmas Novels to Read Now

Although we’re still in the middle of summer, Christmas in July really has me in the holiday spirit right now. This year especially, there’s something comforting about jamming to Christmas music and watching Elf when it’s 100 degrees outside. And this year, I’ve added Christmas-related books to my summer celebrations. Holiday books are essentially a beach read set in the snow instead of sand. It turns out there's a scientific reason we love feel-good stories like Hallmark movies, and the same idea applies to books too. I love reading Christmas books for the same reason I’ve been watching Hallmark’s Christmas in July marathon on repeat all week: It’s calming to know that each story has a happy ending.