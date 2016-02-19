Christmas and Hanukkah Traditions and Their Origins

In 1843, Sir Henry Cole, founder of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, wanted to remind his friends to help the poor during the holidays but didn't think it was possible to handwrite so many letters. Instead, he commissioned a card showing the feeding and clothing of the poor along with the message "A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to You." The card also had a place for the name of the recipient and the giver. One thousand lithograph copies of the card sold to the public for one shilling each.