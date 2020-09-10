When the weather outside is frightful and we’re still practicing social distancing, it can be difficult to find enough indoor activities to keep the family entertained. You’ve heard of White Elephant gift exchanges (also known as Yankee Swap), but there are other fun holiday-themed games you can introduce to the fam this year. One of my favorites is Pass the Present, or the Left-Right game. Here’s how it works: Everyone brings a small, funny gift (we typically set a $5 limit) and wraps it however they like. Everyone sits around a table with their own gift in front of them as a poem is read out loud (here’s the one we use). Every time the word ‘right’ is read, you pass the gift in front of you to the right. When the word ‘left’ is said, you pass to the left. At the end of the game, you unwrap the gift in front of you and guess who brought the gift.