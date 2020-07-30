5 Simple Ways to Start Budgeting for Christmas Now

There is no “right” amount to spend per person, so we can’t offer a universal rule here, but note that your budget per gift and overall should be defined by your financial limits—not push them.

“Budget a certain percentage of your income for all holiday shopping, then keep in mind that the relationship you have with the people for whom you're buying gifts. You’ll likely want to spend more money on gifts for family members than for work colleagues, for example,” suggests Jill Gonzalez, a Washington, D.C.-based analyst with the personal finance company WalletHub.

Gandhi recommends creating a generic “gifts” budget line item, then breaking that down by a specific dollar amount per person.

“Once you have your budget in place, stay disciplined; it won’t serve its purpose if you deviate from it,” Gandhi says.

Once you have a budget, you can begin searching for gifts that fit that range and create a specific holiday shopping list.