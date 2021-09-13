70+ Christmas Movies You Can Stream on Netflix Right Now
Because it's never too early for Christmas movies!
I firmly believe it's never too early for Christmas, but I've had a hard time convincing my roommate to let me put the tree up in September. So while I wait for a more appropriate time to bust out the festive decor, I've been watching my favorite Christmas movies to keep me in the holiday spirit. And right now, Netflix has more than 70 Christmas movies you can stream.
The streaming service has seven brand new holiday flicks coming this winter, but you don't have to wait until the weather gets chilly to start your movie marathons. There are dozens of holiday classics, feel-good flicks, and Christmas specials available to stream right now.
The lineup includes some of our all-time favorite classic Christmas movies (like White Christmas) along with Netflix originals like Holidate and the ultra-popular The Christmas Prince trilogy. They also have a holiday section just for kids: Start your family movie night off with A Storybots Christmas and all the classic holiday episodes from Dreamworks. And to inspire your own holiday decorating, you can round out your movie marathon with Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas.
These are all the holiday movies and specials you can stream right now, but we anticipate Netflix will add several more (plus the seven new films!) as we get closer to Christmas.
All the Christmas Movies on Netflix Right Now
- 5 Star Christmas
- 48 Christmas Wishes
- A California Christmas
- A Christmas Prince
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
- A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
- A Family Reunion Christmas
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- A Storybots Christmas
- A Very Country Christmas
- A Very Murray Christmas
- Alien Xmas
- An Unremarkable Christmas
- Angela's Christmas
- Angela's Christmas 2
- Bojack Horseman Holiday Special
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas Catch
- Christmas Crossfire
- Christmas in the Heartland
- Christmas Survival
- Christmas Wedding Planner
- Christmas With a Prince
- Christmas with a View
- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
- Dreamworks Holiday Classics
- Dreamworks Home for the Holidays
- El Camino Christmas
- Elf Pets Santa's Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer
- Fireplace for Your Home
- Free Rein: The 12 Neighs of Christmas
- Happy Holidays from Madagascar
- Holidate
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
- Holiday Rush
- Holiday Secrets
- Holiday in the Wild
- Holly Star
- Home for Christmas
- Hometown Holiday
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
- Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- Just Another Christmas
- Klaus
- Let It Snow
- Merry Happy Whatever
- Midnight at the Magnolia
- Nailed It! Holiday
- Operation Christmas Drop
- Over Christmas
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- Puppy Star Christmas
- Pottersville
- Santa Girl
- Sugar Rush Christmas
- The App That Stole Christmas
- The Christmas Chronicles
- The Christmas Chronicles 2
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Holiday Movies that Made Us
- The Knight Before Christmas
- The Princess Switch
- Three Days of Christmas
- Trailer Park Boys: Live at the North Pole
- Trolls Holiday
- White Christmas
