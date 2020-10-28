Why Advent Candles Are The Holiday Tradition You Should Start This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you think of Advent calendars, you might be picturing the little cardboard doors that conceal festively shaped chocolates and treats. But chocolate (while one of the tastier ways to celebrate the season) wasn’t always used to celebrate the season of Advent. One of the oldest known Advent traditions is the use of Advent candles.

Because Advent candles have been used for thousands of years by many different cultures, they’re used in several different ways. Some families display the traditional Advent wreath that holds four candles (one for each of the four weeks of the month, representing hope, love, joy and peace), while other families light the same candle every night from December 1 to Christmas Eve. During this time, it’s customary for some families to pray together and celebrate the anticipation of the holiday.

If you’re looking for a new holiday tradition to start this Christmas, consider ordering an Advent candle and lighting it each night. You can use it as part of a religious celebration of the season, or simply use it as a way to spend more intentional time with your family. If you don’t already have one, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Advent candle designs to help you start the tradition.