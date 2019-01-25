Christmas Planning Tips

There's no need to stress about the holiday season -- we've got you covered with Christmas planning tips that range from party prep to ways to get (and stay!) organized for the entire Christmas season. Start with our holiday decorating tips that help you transition your Thanksgiving decor into the Christmas season in simple ways, such as adding more color or natural elements, using both fresh and faux elements in your display, and more. Simplify your Christmas season with our easy ways to set the holiday mood, from crafting a cute centerpiece to keeping a holiday scrapbook and starting a holiday tradition. Stay sane with our holiday decorating planner, a six-week planning guide to making your home festive a little bit at a time. Remember to relax, too. Put your feet up with one (or a few) of our greatest Christmas movies and a plate of Christmas cookies. When it's all over, use our expert tips for holiday storage -- for ornaments, decorations, lights, and more -- to make sure next year's Christmas planning and festivities go as smoothly as this year's.

The Results Are In: These Are the Most Popular Christmas Candies in Every State

Find out if you agree with your state's favorite Christmas candy. Some of the results surprised us.
The Best Christmas Gift You Can Give? A Little Thoughtfulness

Our editor in chief weighs in on the importance of small gestures, especially during the holidays.
8 Clever Ways to Make Your Christmas Celebration More Sustainable

Go green this holiday season, beyond the Christmas tree. 
8 Classic Christmas Movies You Can Stream on Disney+ Right Now

Disney+ isn't just for kids: This holiday, stream some of our favorite classic Christmas movies like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, and Miracle on 34th Street.
Ultimate Guide to Restaurants and Stores Open on Christmas Day 2019

Discover what chain restaurants and stores are open on Christmas 2019 so you can plan your holiday accordingly.
15 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘A Christmas Story’

As beloved as the movie is now, it wasn’t quite as popular when it first hit theaters. Learn more about this holiday classic and put your trivia knowledge to the test.
Mark Your Calendars: Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is Here

Schedule your Christmas movie marathons now!
Skip the Stress: 6 Services That Will Make Sending Your Holiday Cards So Easy

We've rounded up the best perks from our favorite card companies that will save you time, energy, and money this season. Some will even address your envelopes for free!
8 New Christmas Albums We'll Have on Repeat All December Long

20 Gorgeous Farmhouse Christmas Crafts to Make This Holiday

It's Not Too Late! These Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Will Arrive in Time

33 Thoughtful Christmas Gifts for Your Friends—Because They're the Best

21 Holiday Traditions to Start with Your Family This Year

We all know that the holidays can be super busy and stressful. But this year, we’re on a mission to take back family time by creating holiday traditions that we can do together. Carving out these small moments of time adds up and the memories you make this year will be fun to build on for years to come. From advent calendars and homemade ornaments, caroling and cookie exchanges, we have tips to help you make the most of your time together this Christmas season. Whether you like to cuddle by the fire, head out to chop down a tree, or share the spirit with loved ones around you, these nostalgic holiday ideas will have you feeling merry and bright in no time!

5 Ways to Make Christmas Morning Even More Special

The Ultimate Holiday Tipping Guide: Etiquette Experts Share Who to Tip and How Much

9 Christmas Movies to Watch with Your Mom This Winter

Christmas Wreath Hacks Under $15

Adorable Matching Dog and Owner Christmas Outfits

8 Easy Ways to Make Guests Feel Welcome

Hallmark Channel Radio Is Already Playing Nonstop Christmas Music

Alert! Hallmark Is Giving One Lucky Winner a Walk-On Role in an Upcoming Original Movie

3 New Netflix Original Christmas Movies Drop This November

Hallmark Channel and World Market Just Released a New Christmas Tea

Cancel Your Plans: Freeform’s Kickoff to Christmas Schedule Is Here

Everything to Know About Chip and Jo's "Christmas at the Silos" 2018

These are the Biggest Holiday Decor Trends for 2018, According to Etsy

Hallmark Channel Reveals the Casts for Three More Christmas Movies

Lifetime is Airing 14 New Christmas Movies

Get a Sneak Peek at Starbucks' 2018 Holiday Drinkware

WATCH: Why You Really Need to Plan a Visit to Dahlonega, Georgia This Christmas

What to Buy from Incredible Christmas in July Sales at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Macy's

Hallmark Adds Two More Christmas Movies to Offer a Record 36 Holiday Films this Year

WATCH: An Exclusive Look at Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July

Hallmark Announces 34 New Christmas Movies for This Winter—and We Can't Wait

9 Creative The Elf on the Shelf Ideas to Try this Christmas

Why Most Holiday Party Plans Fail, But THIS Works Every Time

10 Items Every Great Host Will Have on Hand This Holiday Season

Free Christmas Printables!

