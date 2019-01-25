Christmas Planning Tips

21 Holiday Traditions to Start with Your Family This Year

We all know that the holidays can be super busy and stressful. But this year, we’re on a mission to take back family time by creating holiday traditions that we can do together. Carving out these small moments of time adds up and the memories you make this year will be fun to build on for years to come. From advent calendars and homemade ornaments, caroling and cookie exchanges, we have tips to help you make the most of your time together this Christmas season. Whether you like to cuddle by the fire, head out to chop down a tree, or share the spirit with loved ones around you, these nostalgic holiday ideas will have you feeling merry and bright in no time!