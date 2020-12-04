How to Plan the Ultimate Long-Distance Gift Exchange

Because so many people are taking their gift exchanges virtual, services to help you plan the long-distance swaps are becoming available. White Elephant Online is the first online gift exchange platform, and it can help you host a totally virtual event. Here's how it works: Once you invite all the participants, each person will choose a gift to buy online and upload an image of the item—but you won't actually buy the items until the game is over. During the virtual event, participants will see all the photos of the gifts and be able to swap the gifts just like in a real white elephant exchange. At the end of the game, you'll ship the gift you chose to the participant who ended up with your item in the game.