Fun and Easy Christmas Party Ideas

Both kids and grown-ups will love the chance to make their own cookie creations with these Christmas party ideas. Mix and roll out the dough before guests arrive; set out precut shapes or provide various cookie cutters. Put colored sugar and candy pieces in small bowls and let guests decorate their own batches of cookies. While the cookies bake, show a Christmas movie or play a Christmas game. Once the cookies are done, let them cool and package them in tins or boxes for guests to take home.