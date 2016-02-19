Fun and Easy Christmas Party Ideas
Ugly-Sweater Craft Party
Host a spin-off of the traditional Christmas party theme. For this ugly sweater party, don't wear your ugliest. Instead, bring it, cut it up, and try to make the prettiest craft from the scraps! Guests will vote on their favorite at the end of an evening filled with holiday music, Christmas treats, and sweater trimmings.
Wreath-Making Party
Memories are sure to be made when you have friends over for a hands-on wreath-making Christmas party. Provide guests with wire wreath forms from a home store, and set out the gear: evergreen clippings, greenery, sturdy clippers, wire, florists picks, and glue guns. Then let friends amp up their wreaths with easy add-ins like pinecones and berry sprigs. Bonus: Set up a hot cocoa bar and nibbles inside (get our free recipes and downloads) to shake off the chill.
White Elephant Gift Exchange
Everyone loves a Christmas party with a wacky gift exchange. For the best funny Christmas party, set a price limit, and have each guest bring a prewrapped gift. When it's time for the exchange, everyone will draw a number and pass the gifts around. Get the full rules for this fun Christmas party game below.
Kid's Cupcake Party
Prepare your dining table with cupcakes, candies, sprinkles, frosting, and a disposable tablecloth. This Christmas party theme will go down in the books as the coolest kid's Christmas party ever. Bake and cool cupcakes before the party, then let guests decorate two -- one to eat right away, and one to take home!
Christmas Tree-Trimming Party
One of the best parts about Christmastime is decorating the tree. Make it into a friends and family affair by hosting a Christmas party at home and having loved ones decorate the tree with you. Before guests arrive, set up the tree and string the lights and garland. Take the ornaments out of storage, and place them in baskets so they're easily accessible. If you're providing snacks, make them mess-free: nuts, fruits and veggies, snack mixes, and cookies are good Christmas party food.
Holiday Brunch Gathering
Brunch is the perfect way to relax on a holiday morning. Use this Christmas party theme and the brunch menu, timeline, and recipe suggestions to make your guests feel at home for a memorable holiday party.
Christmas Cookie Decorating Party
Both kids and grown-ups will love the chance to make their own cookie creations with these Christmas party ideas. Mix and roll out the dough before guests arrive; set out precut shapes or provide various cookie cutters. Put colored sugar and candy pieces in small bowls and let guests decorate their own batches of cookies. While the cookies bake, show a Christmas movie or play a Christmas game. Once the cookies are done, let them cool and package them in tins or boxes for guests to take home.
Christmas Movie Marathon
Invite friends over for a Christmas movie marathon! For this easy Christmas party idea, set up a popcorn bar and make a special hot chocolate recipe while guests curl up with fuzzy blankets and wear their favorite flannel pj's.
Holiday Hot Chocolate Party
When the winter nights get cold, homemade hot chocolate hits the spot. Make it a Christmas party theme! Invite friends and family over for a simple social gathering with a hot chocolate bar. Set up a long table with mugs, spoons, hot chocolate, and various toppings, such as lollipop marshmallows, cinnamon sticks, chocolate and caramel syrup and candy canes. For an adult Christmas party, add liquor mix-ins to the hot chocolate bar!
Holiday Crafting Party
This is a Christmas party theme near and dear to the crafter's heart. Get into the Christmas spirit with a no-fuss crafting party. Set up a few tables with crafts store goodies and supplies, and let guests make whatever they desire. Create a playlist with your favorite holiday tunes to play in the background to get everyone in the seasonal mood.
Christmas Cookie Exchange Party
An easy -- and tasty -- way to bring people together over the holidays is with a cookie exchange. Each guest bakes a batch of their holiday favorites, and the host displays all the cookies on beautiful plates and platters, each one labeled with the name of the person who brought the cookies. Serve hot chocolate and cider at this Christmas theme party for guests to mingle over, and provide small paper boxes for guests to mix and match a dozen cookies to bring home.
Easy Christmas Appetizer Party
Hosting an all-appetizer party is a fun way to get people together for the holidays. Plan the party food yourself, with tons of recipe options, below, or turn it into a festive Christmas-theme potluck, and have each guest bring a single appetizer. Dress up a long table for the buffet with colorful Christmas party decor, such as a holiday table runner, seasonal paper napkins, and Christmas tree ornaments. Play your favorite seasonal songs in the background for an easy and fun holiday theme party.
Christmas Front Yard Decorating Party
Putting up Christmas decorations doesn't have to be a chore -- invite a few friends over to help for an afternoon of cheery conversation. Provide an array of hats, gloves, and thermoses full of warm beverages, and let everyone get creative with our Christmas decor ideas below. After the work is done, invite everyone inside for some warming soup or chili (see our favorite slow cooker recipes for ideas) and a Christmas movie.
Snow Day Sledding Party
If you get snowed in, there's no reason for you to stay inside! Watch the weather forecast for a weekend when heavy snowfall is predicted, then set a tentative date with family and friends to enjoy a sledding Chistmas party. When the flurries start to fall, bundle up, grab a few warm drinks and sleds, and head to the hill. Spend an afternoon (or just an hour or two) sledding, then retreat back inside for a warm dinner.
Gingerbread House Building Party
Inspire creativity in both kids and adults with this easy Christmas party idea. To save time, prebake and cut the gingerbread into house shapes beforehand -- or use graham crackers as an even quicker foundation for house building. Set out colored frosting and candies in easy-to-reach bowls, and lay down paper on the tables so party cleanup is easy.
Christmas Caroling Party
Whether you're inside or outside, caroling with a group of friends or family is always a soul-warming holiday party theme go-to. Print our free holiday songbooks, available below, and gather around a keyboard, piano, or fireplace for hours of simple holiday fun. If it's not too chilly, bring the party outside and around the neighborhood for everyone else to enjoy, too!
Christmas Gift Wrapping Party
Check gift wrapping off your holiday to-do list and enjoy the company of a few friends at the same time with this Christmas party idea. Have guests bring the gifts they need to wrap and a few contributions to the supply table: wrapping paper, bows, tape, pens, ribbons, labels, and more! Organize the supplies into an efficient gift wrapping station and get creative -- last-minute gift wrapping won't seem tedious when you have friends around.
Helpful Links: