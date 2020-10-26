The 7 Most Festive Christmas Napkin Rings for Your Holiday Celebrations
Make dinner extra special with a festive holder that goes beautifully with your tablescape.
Instead of traveling for Christmas or hosting a large feast with loved ones, this season will be all about the little things we can do at home, like putting up extra decor to make the holidays feel even more magical. Start with your tablescape, even if it's just you and your significant other enjoying the meal together. We selected seven sets of napkin rings in a variety of styles to fit your holiday aesthetic. These affordable finds offer the perfect finishing touch.
These wood rings are a subtle nod to Rudolph and the other skyward reindeer. The set of six napkin rings at the Etsy shop Hooray Days has a nearly perfect 5-star rating and more than 175,000 sales.
Buy It: Reindeer Wooden Napkin Rings ($5, Etsy)
Wish everyone at the table a Merry Christmas with these tags. Each measures 2 1/2-inches x 2 1/2-inches and is made of printed card stock. The tags, which are sold in sets of eight, come with your choice of twine: red, natural, ivory, or red and white.
Buy It: Christmas Napkin Tags (from $4, Etsy)
Complete your gnome decor scheme with this set of four handmade rings. Each character is made of 100% wool-covered aluminum wire with a polyester fill. The rings are perfect for the kids' table, too.
Buy It: Handmade Gnome Felt Napkin Rings ($30, Pottery Barn)
You can use these subtly festive rings all winter long. The evergreen sprigs, birch sprigs, and red berries are faux, but buyers say they look like the real deal. "Lifelike enough to look like I just found the evergreens outdoors and fashioned these napkin rings myself," one 5-star reviewer writes.
Buy It: Twig Napkin Rings ($6, Crate & Barrel)
These trucks will remind everyone of bringing home a fresh-cut tree to decorate with the whole family. Plus, the six-pack of rings is perfect to create a farmhouse vibe at your dining room table. The durable metal rings are sure to last for many years to come.
Buy It: Red Truck Christmas Tree Napkin Rings ($56, Target)
These gilded rings are made by Shiraleah, a lifestyle brand that makes chic designs affordable. Each set comes with four rings that are made of metal. The neutral tone looks nice with colorful or monochromatic schemes.
Buy It: Gold Merry Napkin Rings ($29, Target)
These glitzy holders will add some sparkle to your table. Each ring in the set of four is in the shape of a spiral that's super easy to get on and off your napkins. The beaded items are also available in solid gold and solid silver.
Buy It: Beaded Napkin Rings ($35, Wayfair)
