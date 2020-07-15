Deck the Halls: 9 Festive Ways to Celebrate Christmas in July

In the 1930s, holiday parties were held in July to remind themselves that cooler weather was coming, and the tradition of Christmas in July was born. And especially after the last few months, we’re ready to spread Christmas cheer any way we can. While hosting an in-person holiday party isn’t a smart idea right now (we should all still be practicing social distancing), there are plenty of ways to celebrate Christmas in July safely.

Whether you host a gift exchange by mail or get a head start on this year’s Christmas crafts with your kids, these Christmas in July ideas will help you bring joy to the world this summer. Plus, a lot of these ideas can actually help alleviate some stress come December. After all, there’s a reason we always start preparing for Christmas in the summer!

Crank the A/C, put on your ugliest Christmas sweater, and start celebrating.

Image zoom Carlina Teteris/Getty Images

Bake Christmas Cookies

If there’s one holiday tradition we can’t live without, it’s baking our favorite Christmas cookies year after year. To celebrate in the summer, whip out grandma’s classic recipes, or use this time to try out a new recipe. That way, you’ll know exactly what to bake when the busy holiday season rolls around. If you don’t feel like turning the oven on and heating up the kitchen, try one of our delicious no-bake Christmas cookie recipes instead.

Have a Christmas Movie Marathon

There’s nothing like a Hallmark Christmas marathon to remind you that cooler days are coming. If you need a break from the heat, turn on the A/C and tune in to Hallmark’s Christmas in July marathon. Or, gather the family for a showing of one of the classics, like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation or A Christmas Story.

Image zoom Adam Albright

Make a Christmas Craft

The holiday season is notoriously busy, and once Thanksgiving is over, it seems like we can never find a free weekend to decorate the house for Christmas. This year, spend a few days in July working on festive Christmas crafts that can be used as holiday decor. That way, you’ll be ready to deck the halls as soon as Thanksgiving dinner is put away. These farmhouse-inspired Christmas crafts are a few of our favorites.

Listen to Christmas Music

Research has proven that listening to Christmas music can help calm you, and that’s not just limited to the winter months! After all, we could all use some stress relief after the past few months. Even if you can’t host a full-on holiday party this summer, you can still get in the Christmas spirit by playing a few of your favorite carols. Stream one of last year’s new Christmas albums while you celebrate the season pool-side.

Image zoom Adam Albright

Make Christmas Ornaments

I love giving handmade Christmas gifts, but I always find myself scrambling to finish them in the days before the holiday. If you’re looking for a way to wind down while celebrating a few months early, consider making Christmas ornaments with the family. These 26 Christmas ornament crafts are easy enough to make in an afternoon (the salt dough handprint ornament makes a great sentimental gift!).

Decorate the Tree for Summer

Just because the calendar says July doesn’t mean you can’t put the tree up! If you’re going all out for Christmas in July, consider setting up a faux Christmas tree for a few weeks. After all, the sunflower Christmas tree trend fits the summer season perfectly. You could also use faux flowers to create a fun summery floral Christmas tree or buy a bright rainbow tree.

Image zoom

Make an Acts of Kindness Advent Calendar

We typically start Advent calendars on December 1, but we love this DIY acts of kindness Advent calendar so much, we can’t wait to start doing it twice a year. If you don’t already have one, it’s easy to put together: Choose a set number of good deeds to accomplish (think: writing to a senior pen pal, organizing a rainbow hunt, or filling all the parking meters on a busy street) this month and write each one down and place it in a numbered envelope. Then, choose one activity to do each day. Plus, once you create the numbered envelopes, you’ll be ready to go again come December 1.

Help a Charity

Helping out a good cause is always at the top of my holiday to-do list, but many places actually need more help during the summer months. So many people donate to shelters or food banks around the holidays, but donations tend to trickle down once the holiday season has passed. Especially with more people in need amid the pandemic, now is a great time to help out a local organization or an individual doing good things (here's how to donate to 11-year-old Lucy Blaylock who is sewing face masks for those in need). We recommend calling the organizations in your area and asking what their current needs are and how you can help from home.

Image zoom

Exchange Gifts