Aldi Has the Perfect Cheeses for Your Christmas Charcuterie Board

In the past couple of years, food boards have become increasingly popular. On Google, searches for the term "charcuterie" went from nearly non-existent to skyrocketing in 2019, and have stayed steady since. The #charcuterie has more than 1.3 million posts on Instagram and showcases gorgeous photos of tasty looking spreads. We've seen just about everything you can imagine arranged on a platter, including Thanksgiving-themed goodies, brunch-style items, Valentine's Day treats, and even full-on brunch boards. Of course, these unique takes are super fun and quite delicious, but there's nothing wrong with going back to basics and creating a classic meat and cheese board. Come the holiday season, you also want your dishes to be festive for the occasion. (Even when your dinner is downsized.) Well, Aldi has you covered this year with their adorable and affordable Christmas cheeses. Here are the four options to feature on your board this year.