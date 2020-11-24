Aldi Has the Perfect Cheeses for Your Christmas Charcuterie Board
Add these affordable finds to your cart the next time you stop by.
In the past couple of years, food boards have become increasingly popular. On Google, searches for the term "charcuterie" went from nearly non-existent to skyrocketing in 2019, and have stayed steady since. The #charcuterie has more than 1.3 million posts on Instagram and showcases gorgeous photos of tasty looking spreads. We've seen just about everything you can imagine arranged on a platter, including Thanksgiving-themed goodies, brunch-style items, Valentine's Day treats, and even full-on brunch boards. Of course, these unique takes are super fun and quite delicious, but there's nothing wrong with going back to basics and creating a classic meat and cheese board. Come the holiday season, you also want your dishes to be festive for the occasion. (Even when your dinner is downsized.) Well, Aldi has you covered this year with their adorable and affordable Christmas cheeses. Here are the four options to feature on your board this year.
This snowman is almost too cute to unwrap. It's a cheddar cheese with caramelized onions swirled throughout. If you don't use it all on your board, try it with your next French onion soup batch as a tasty replacement to typical Gruyère.
In the mood for something bold? Try this full-flavored mature cheese. Pair with spicy meat, like chorizo, to really bring the heat.
This is the only non-cheddar on the list. It's a gouda cheese pre-sliced into 14 mini Christmas trees. (You won't even have to cut the cheese!) Enjoy with a cracker, a spread of fruit jam, and a slice of salami or prosciutto, for a balanced bite of savory, sweet, and salty flavors.
Each one of these options is 6 ounces, except for the 5 ounces of pre-sliced gouda trees, and costs $3.99 each. These cheeses will be available in-store beginning on Wednesday, December 2 while supplies last. So mark your calendars, wear your face mask, and head to your local Aldi next week to snag these items.
Comments