Christmas Party Ideas

Set the mood for Christmas festivities with our creative ideas for parties, including recipes, decorations, prep tips, and more. Start your party planning with our fun Christmas party menus for every type of holiday party you can think of, including a cookie decorating party, a tree trimming party, and an ornament crafting party. If your family or friends love watching holiday movies, organize a low-key Christmas party with a holiday movie theme. Stick with classic films or check out our list of the greatest Christmas movies and pick a few to watch. Sample and share all kinds of Christmas cookies at a festive Christmas cookie-exchange party, which you can easily plan with our helpful tips and cookie suggestions. Wow your holiday party guests with our winter entertaining appetizers, from tomato tartlets and mini pizzas to dazzling party dips and sizzling sliders. Arrange your Christmas party food into a beautiful display with our holiday buffet serving tips, and save yourself the stress of prepping for your party with our helpful holiday housecleaning tips. We also have a ton of Christmas party game ideas, including Christmas party games for kids, teenagers, and adults. Try our printable Christmas party games for family fun during the holidays.

Most Recent

The Best Christmas Party Tip: Get Guests Involved Using These 6 Strategies

The Best Christmas Party Tip: Get Guests Involved Using These 6 Strategies

Plan a Christmas party around one of these editor-approved holiday party activities for a gathering that’s fun—and, more importantly, stress-free!
Read More
Host a Tamalada This Christmas

Host a Tamalada This Christmas

This season, get in the holiday spirit with a tamalada—a tamale-making party that gets everyone involved in preparing this traditional Mexican Christmas food. Hosting a tamalada is a great way to have tamales for the holidays without having to do all the work yourself. Plus it's a great opportunity to visit with friends and family while you work. Genius!
Read More
Throw an Inexpensive Holiday Party with These Editor-Approved Tips

Throw an Inexpensive Holiday Party with These Editor-Approved Tips

Hosting a Christmas party doesn’t have to be stressful or expensive when you focus on the reason for gathering your guests. Use these editor-approved tips for hosting a relaxed inexpensive holiday gathering.
Read More
Host a DIY Christmas Gift Exchange Party

Host a DIY Christmas Gift Exchange Party

Gather your nearest and dearest for a DIY Christmas gift exchange party. 
Read More
Eggnog-Flavored Vodka Has Arrived to Make Your Holidays Gloriously Boozy

Eggnog-Flavored Vodka Has Arrived to Make Your Holidays Gloriously Boozy

Eggnog martinis, anyone?
Read More
Host a Modern Christmas Crafting Party

Host a Modern Christmas Crafting Party

Gather your friends for a creative Christmas party complete with colorful decor, handmade ornaments, and festive food. We'll show you how to host a fun afternoon of crafting with friends. Plus, get free gift tag printables and ideas for easy holiday gifts.
Read More

More Christmas Party Ideas

How to Host a Gift Wrapping Party this Holiday Season

How to Host a Gift Wrapping Party this Holiday Season

Wrapping presents doesn't feel like a task when it becomes a fun Christmas party tradition with friends. From the DIY invitations to the take-home treats, let Jenny Keller inspire you to host your own holiday gift wrapping party.
Read More
Fancy, Festive, and Affordable Holiday Décor For Any Home

Fancy, Festive, and Affordable Holiday Décor For Any Home

Try these simple touches throughout your home to get the whole family in the holiday spirit, available exclusively at Walmart.
Read More
Host a Christmas Cookie Exchange Party

Host a Christmas Cookie Exchange Party

Read More
Holiday Housecleaning Tips

Holiday Housecleaning Tips

Read More
Holiday Buffet Serving Tips and Display Ideas

Holiday Buffet Serving Tips and Display Ideas

Read More
Christmas Decorations for Every Room

Christmas Decorations for Every Room

Read More

All-Time Favorite Christmas Traditions

From decorating the Christmas tree to leaving cookies for Santa, Christmas traditions offer great ways to enjoy the holiday season. Here are our favorite old and new traditional Christmas activities to help you celebrate.

All Christmas Party Ideas

Easy Napkin-Folding Ideas for Your Holiday Table

Easy Napkin-Folding Ideas for Your Holiday Table

Read More
Christmas Food Gifts: Pretty Wrapping Ideas & Delish Recipes

Christmas Food Gifts: Pretty Wrapping Ideas & Delish Recipes

Read More
Gifts for Pets: Homemade Treats

Gifts for Pets: Homemade Treats

Read More
Host a Fondue Party

Host a Fondue Party

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com