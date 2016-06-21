Dazzling Winter Doors That Welcome the Season

Greet visitors with a rush of inviting colors, textures, and ornaments this winter thanks to these inspiring decorating ideas for front doors and porches. You're sure to find seasonal door decorations that fit your home and your design style.
Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Pinecone and Ornament Garland

Trim a front door with a spectacular pinecone garland worthy of a few oohs and aahs. Red glass ornaments, which you can hot-glue to a premade garland, coordinate well with a matching front door and berries that garnish tall lanterns.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Natural Green Decorations

A decorated evergreen tree, wreaths, and garland are captivating against an all-white backdrop. Decorating with a wire basket filled with firewood reinforces the natural coziness that oozes from this front porch.

3 of 13

Wreath with Deer Trophy

A papier-mache deer trophy spray-painted white makes an eye-catching statement against a black door, while a natural wreath made of live greens softens this posh front entry.

Advertisement

4 of 13

DIY Ice Skates Wreath

Watch and learn how to make our most poular winter door idea of all time.

5 of 13

Triangle Wreath

Impress the neighbors with an extraordinary wreath that’s surprisingly easy to do yourself. Simply wire a handful of mini cedar wreaths to one another to create the shape of an evergreen tree. Use a red ribbon to hang the wreath on a door (bonus points if the door is red) and decorate planters with matching lanterns.

6 of 13

Illuminated Walkway

Create an enchanting entrance for the season by lining a walkway with grapevine balls and boxwood spheres with lights. Decorate with orbs in varying sizes to enhance the path’s whimsical appeal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Gabled Roof with Greenery

Scandinavian design inspired an inviting gabled entrance that's emphasized with berry-studded greenery. Small evergreen trees rest in galvanized buckets on both sides of the door, while crisp red lanterns and a welcome mat add pops of color to the walkway.

8 of 13

Black, White, and Gold Decor

Create an elegant wintertime entryway with a gold starburst mirror set between two wreaths. Fir trimmings and a painted papier-mache deer (protected from the elements by the porch) spruce up a cement ledge while gold ornaments accent the topiaries.

9 of 13

Stacked Boxwood Wreaths

Double the dose of cheer on your front door with two boxwood wreaths joined with a fuchsia ribbon. Adorn the wreaths with colorful ornaments to up the wow factor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Red Ribbons and Holiday Decor

Crimson ribbons and bows take center stage on this charming front porch, accentuating the evergreen tree, garland, and wreath. A red wagon along with a graphic burlap sack and boxes wrapped in brown kraft paper welcome the holiday season.

11 of 13

“Let It Snow” Wreath

You can’t go wrong with this traditional evergreen wreath. Check out the step-by-step tutorial to learn how you can create it yourself.

12 of 13

Coastal-Inspired Wreath

This coastal-theme entry proves winter decorating can incorporate design elements that reflect a home's charm. Starfish and scallop seashells embellish a simple wreath, while a crimson letter adds a splash of one of the season's traditional colors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Lanterns with Tree Ornaments

Glitzy red, gold, and silver ornaments spruce up two large lanterns, an easy and inexpensive way to add flair to a front porch. Top the lanterns with greenery and polka-dot bows for added holiday spirit.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com