30 Ideas for the Best Outdoor Christmas Decorations on the Block
Colorful Surprise
You don't have to limit your outdoor Christmas decorations to traditional red and green. Unexpected hues like fuschia, teal, purple, and royal blue can lend an equally festive air to your front porch. Flank your front door with pretty wrapped packages and oversized lanterns filled with multicolored ornaments for a vibrant burst of seasonal cheer.
Window Wreaths
Hang grapevine wreaths in each of your front windows for outdoor holiday decor with simple charm. Wind string lights around the wreath forms to add sparkle, then hang them from burlap ribbon for a rustic touch. Tuck pine sprigs into the ribbon to add seasonal color and fullness.
Festive Footwear
Dig up your childhood ice skates for a DIY outdoor Christmas decoration that embraces nostalgia. If you don’t have a set of your own, peruse antique shops or flea markets for a vintage pair. Tuck fresh greenery, such as sprigs of cedar, pine, and holly berries, into the tops of the shoes and between the blades, then hang the skates by their laces from a hook on your door.
Season’s Greetings
Welcome guests with a festive front porch decked in bright reds and emerald greens. Cozy up patio furniture with a throw blanket and pillows, then add a brilliantly lit evergreen tree to create an inviting outdoor seating area. When setting up a tree on your porch, swap the skirt for a sturdier basket that won’t blow away in the wind.
Winter Layers
Dress up your existing outdoor furniture with holiday accents to create a wintry patio retreat. Buffalo check and reindeer pillows in a black-and-white palette dress up this daybed. Sprigs of greenery on chairbacks and a wreath adorned with vintage ice skates supply color.
Gorgeous Greens
Create a bountiful Christmas swag to hang on your home's exterior. Start with lush greenery like eucalyptus and evergreen branches, then tuck in pinecones to add graphic interest. Top off the swag with faux berries and a festive red bow for an outdoor Christmas decoration that adds holiday curb appeal.
Holiday Spin
Everyday items can become festive outdoor holiday decorations with a little imagination. Wind vintage-style Christmas lights on an old bicycle to create a seasonal work of art. Wrap from the handlebars to the spokes, then park the bedecked bike along an exterior wall or against a fence.
Cranberry Luminarias
This inexpensive outdoor Christmas idea is a cinch to execute. Simply layer stocky glass vases with faux snow and real cranberries (or fake, if you're worried about attracting animals), and tuck a pillar candle into each vase. Arrange bundles of fresh holiday greenery along your front walkway and top with your pretty luminarias.
Pretty Porch Decor
Make the most of sheltered porch corners with an impressive (and easy!) display of candles and greenery. To get the look, top a small table with patterned holiday fabric, assorted candles, and pinecones. A festive holiday wreath and bucket of birch branches completes the look.
Reindeer Wreath
This festive front door starts with a faux reindeer head surrounded by green leaves and branches. The look leans more modern than rustic with an all-white paint job on the head. Anchor the wreath with a neutral ribbon and pops of bright green berries.
Inviting Holiday Mailbox
Prepare a merry welcome at the curb to greet guests and passersby. A swag of mixed pine tied on with wire adds a flourish to your mailbox. Embellish it with red accents and pretty pinecones. The first snow will only enhance the look.
Festive Railing Planter
Add seasonal greenery to your outdoor planters for a festive and bright entrance. Here, we used a mix of berries, evergreen sprigs, and pinecones in various sizes. Then we tucked clementines into the arrangement for an extra dose of vibrant color.
Candy Cane Holder
Take inspiration from classic Christmas candy for your outdoor holiday decorating. Fill a white planter with decorative candy canes for a unique front porch display. Store-bought plastic canes and weather-treated ribbon mean this front door decor can last throughout the season.
Tannenbaum Planter Holder
A wrought-iron planter holder features miniature dwarf spruce and other evergreens for a Christmas treelike display. Enhance the arrangement by adding glass ball ornaments between the planters. Tuck fresh-cut boughs of cedar and pine into the mix for a fuller effect.
Christmas Light 'Burning Bush'
Light up winter nights with a glowing outdoor planter. Lay coiled Christmas light strands on top of soil, then insert branches to create a bushlike appearance. Last year's lights all tangled up? Instead of buying new ones and coiling them by hand, just use your tangled ones to create this outdoor holiday decor.
Tiny Frosted Trees
Bottlebrush Christmas trees look like miniature frosted evergreens when arranged in a wintry bucket or planter. Scatter votive candles around the planter to create add a calming, flickering glow. Set the display atop a bench on the front porch to complement the rest of your outdoor Christmas decorations.
Red Door Garland
Dress up your entryway with a festive Christmas garland for a look that's both welcoming and of-the-season. To make this outdoor holiday decorating idea your own, customize a ready-made pinecone garland with ornaments that coordinate with your front door color. Position the garland outside the door frame and secure at the top and sides with self-adhesive hooks or brick clips.
Twig Sculpture
Stick painted twigs into potted juniper to make a small container stand tall. Snowy-white Mitsumata branches lend a striking profile and contrast with a festive red pot. Insert shimmery red ornaments and natural pinecones into the greenery for a colorful and textural impact. A faux-bird resting on a branch injects a bit of whimsy.
Outside Ornaments
Ornaments aren't just for the tree! Give your outdoor planters a holiday makeover with a few round ornaments, birch branches, and grapevine balls. We used plastic ornaments to avoid breakage.
Wintry Glass Candle Display
Turn inexpensive glass cylinders in various sizes into miniature Christmas luminaries. Place a cranberry-red candle inside each cylinder, filling the space between the glass and the candle with miniature red and silver ornaments. Set atop moss in a planter outdoors for instant holiday spirit.
Wreath with Skates
Hang a wreath that welcomes visitors with a snowy sport theme. Two white ice skates command attention from inside a foam wreath that's wrapped with sleeves of an old sweater. A decorative bow and snowflakes add pizzazz to this DIY Christmas wreath.
Natural Holiday Container
A supersize cone from a sugar pine brings star power to this container display. Set the pinecone upright amid a bed of moss and spruce sprigs dotted with small pinecones. Top the pinecone with a faux-cardinal for eye-catching impact. A potted evergreen in a complementary green, such as this compact 'Blue Star' juniper, creates a striking combination of natural elements.
Snow Globe Planter
A mix of bistro and mini lights brightens up any winter arrangement on your front porch. For an easy outdoor Christmas decoration, we secured some strands to a trellis with zip ties. More lights are tucked into evergreen boughs that cradle magnolia leaves.
Wintry Windowsills
Turn your dormant window planters into decoration space until spring arrives. Plant hardy shrubs that will remain beautiful throughout the winter. Simple wire stars and white lights add a festive glow to this outdoor holiday decoration.
Jingle Bells
This hanging holiday decoration couldn't be any easier. All you'll need is fresh greenery (we like spruce branches), striped ribbon, and bells. Hang it on the front door, the mailbox, or anywhere that needs a holiday touch.
Christmas Light Orbs
Spheres of grapevines wrapped in Christmas lights become shimmering orbs on a coat of freshly fallen snow. Place these magical globes in birdbaths, urns, or on stairsteps to cast an ethereal glow on your outdoor landscape. Be sure to use an outdoor-rated power cord, and check the tag to verify it's safe to use outside.
Holiday Bench Decor
Give your porch bench some holiday spirit with a festive arrangement. Line the seat with greenery, oversized pinecones, gazing balls, and ornaments. Spray the arrangement with a light dusting of fake snow for extra winter flair.
Watch: DIY Outdoor Christmas Ornaments
Hang a pretty snowflake ornament that's meant for the outdoors. A combination of paint sticks and popsicle sticks provides the base. Watch this video to see how it comes together!
Glowing Holiday Globes
Glowing frosted globes (available in large and small sizes from home-improvement stores) take the edge off a chilly winter twilight. Scatter the spheres around your yard to create an ethereal winter landscape. You can also group them in a birdbath or other outdoor winter container for maximum impact.
Snowy Sled Display
When not cruising the snow-covered hills, an old sled does double duty as a welcoming Christmas decoration. Embellish the sled with pine sprigs, pinecones, and fruit before setting it next to the front door. A bright red ribbon on top ties the look together.