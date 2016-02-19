36 Pretty Front Door Decorations for Christmas

Going for the neutral look? Keep it simple by working with greens and browns, especially if your house is white. Fill galvanized planters with tabletop Christmas trees to frame the doorway. Finish the display with a collection of wrapped gifts and a festive chalkboard sign. Instead of a traditional wreath, arrange greenery, flowers, and a large, layered-ribbon bow. and secure to a shovel using florists wire. Hang using an exterior removable hook.

Editor's Tip: Make a corner swag by wiring greenery to boards attached to each other at a right angle.