These Farmhouse-Inspired Christmas Porches Could Be from Fixer Upper

Take your pick! Classic black and white mix with vintage finds show there's more than one way to create a festive farmhouse Christmas front porch. Greet your holiday guests with a festive porch—these ideas are welcoming and refined. Get inspired by buffalo check Christmas decorations, holiday greenery, and festive handmade wreath ideas. Create your own Christmas front door with our helpful tips and DIY ideas. Each look can be executed anywhere, whether you live in a city, suburb, or rural area.

1. Assorted Greenery

Sophisticated black accents, magnolia leaves, and manicured boxwoods give a stately vibe to this timeless entrance. Layer vintage finds like an old shutter painted crisp black and an architectural star to add contrast. If you can't find a star, try building your own using reclaimed molding. Finish the look with black lanterns filled with artificial snow and toy figurines.

Editor's Tip: When assembling greenery, boost depth by using a wide range of hues and a variety textures.

2. Neutral Noel

Going for the neutral look? Keep it simple by working with greens and browns, especially if your house is white. Fill galvanized planters with tabletop Christmas trees to frame the doorway. Finish the display with a collection of wrapped gifts and a festive chalkboard sign. Instead of a traditional wreath, arrange greenery, flowers, and a large, layered-ribbon bow. and secure to a shovel using florists wire. Hang using an exterior removable hook.

Editor's Tip: Make a corner swag by wiring greenery to boards attached to each other at a right angle.

3. Vintage Touches

The rustic farmhouse look is easy to execute when you have the right items. Use farm fresh finds—garden tools, tin containers, foliage—in creative ways to yield a down-to-earth display. Layer two doormats to introduce color and pattern to your farmhouse Christmas porch. Suspend simple ball ornaments from a vintage rake for a unique display. Give a plain wreath an upgrade be securing a metal snowflake at its center.

5. Fresh Welcome

Using fresh greenery is a beautiful way to add farmhouse charm to your front porch, and the possibilities are endless. Drape greenery around your front door, fashion a wreath, or put greenery in planters. You can ornaments to mini Christmas trees in planters for a punch of color. The soft gold of candlelight from lanterns gives a warm welcome to guests.

6. Seasonal Soffit

Who says you can only use garland around your front door? Soffits are fair game as well. Add metal pails filled with small trees for a simple Christmas touch. And instead of a traditional round wreath, fashion a snowflake-shape wreath with fresh greenery.