The 12 Best Christmas Lights to Decorate Your Home This Year, According to Shoppers

Best Christmas Lights Projector: XVDZS Christmas Laser Lights Projector

Whether you want to add something out-of-the-box to your Christmas decor or you would prefer to not string Christmas lights on your house, consider a Christmas laser lights projector. This one includes five projections, such as a snowflake, Christmas tree, and Santa Claus, and it can project onto an area as large as 3,800 square feet. Turn on the projector via remote control or set the timer for even easier use.

"I have had quite a few lasers, and also LED projectors that are sold on Amazon," remarked one five-star reviewer. "If you want real, CLEAR, BRIGHT Christmas themed lighting, then THIS is the way to go! As soon as I plugged it in to test, I noticed that it was far better than the myriad of lasers that I have had in the past, and so much brighter than the LED projector that I have. Plus, it is very unobtrusive and is quite small, making it very easy to hide in our garden for projection on our home."