Outdoor Christmas Decorations

Make your house the prettiest on the block with our creative ideas for outdoor Christmas decorations. Whether you're looking for outdoor lighting, winter wreaths, or Christmas door decorations and porch displays, this collection ensures that you make a holiday statement outside. We love looking at Better Homes and Gardens readers' decorated homes, and our collection of Christmas yard decorations brings together some of the best. Are Christmas lights and window decorations more your style? We have dozens of ideas for outdoor lighting, including large displays, garlands, and LED lights of all colors. Welcome holiday guests into your home with our array of pretty Christmas door decorations. Our ideas for outdoor Christmas wreaths range from traditional to modern, with budget-friendly twists and how-to tutorials. To boost your holiday curb appeal even further, check out our long-lasting outdoor Christmas decor that help you dress up your yard or front porch with pretty accents like reindeer and outdoor Christmas trees that last from fall through the holidays.

These Adorable Tinsel Christmas Animals Are Coming Back to Target

Because what front yard doesn’t need a twinkling holiday narwhal?
How to Practice Ladder Safety for These Seasonal Tasks

Most ladder accidents happen in the fall, when everyone is prepping their gutters for winter or putting holiday lights up (or both). Here's a 101 on extension ladder safety.
9 Ways to Decorate Your Front Door for the Holidays

This winter front door display is layered with holiday cheer. See how you can personalize your home's entrance with holiday front door decorations, including evergreen wreaths, garlands, pinecones, and pops of plaid.
How to Make a Giant Christmas Wreath Using Hula Hoops

The secret to this gorgeous, extra large holiday wreath can be found in the kids toy aisle! Give a couple of hula hoops a whole new look with this easy DIY giant Christmas wreath project.
These Farmhouse-Inspired Christmas Porches Could Be from Fixer Upper

These farmhouse-inspired Christmas front porches are perfect examples of how to add some country charm to your home.
10 Holly Jolly Christmas Decorations for the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Santa Claus is coming to town! We've rounded up our favorite red and green decor that Saint Nick will love.
More Outdoor Christmas Decorations

21 Festive Ideas for Decorating with Pinecones

Gather pinecones from the yard to warm your home in the chilly months. These pinecone decorations bring seasonal delight to every room.
30 Ideas for the Best Outdoor Christmas Decorations on the Block

Make your home's exterior as festive as the inside with these outdoor holiday decorating ideas. Get inspired by gorgeous greenery, twinkling light displays, and other outdoor Christmas decorations that bring seasonal cheer to your doorstep.
49 Pretty Christmas Wreaths to DIY Now

36 Pretty Front Door Decorations for Christmas

Outdoor Christmas Lights

Creative Christmas Wreaths

Season's Greetings: Welcome Your Guests with These Outdoor Christmas Wreaths

Greet holiday guests with a gorgeous winter wreath at the front door. These Christmas wreaths, ranging from traditional pine branches to trendy eucalyptus leaves, will bring holiday cheer to your home with one look.

All Outdoor Christmas Decorations

This DIY Red Truck Holiday Decoration Brings Vintage Charm to Your Front Door

Easy
This Beary-Cute Polar Bear Door Hanger Is So Easy to Make

Kind of easy
Christmasy Front Doors That Bring the Charm

Outdoor Holiday Decor Starring Natural Elements

How to Make a Gorgeous Green Reindeer Moss Wreath

Ice Luminarias

Holiday Gazing

13 Expert Tips for Dazzling Christmas Lights

