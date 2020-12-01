Make These Stamped Clay Christmas Ornaments For Under $10

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Cleverly made from inexpensive air-dry clay and thrifted glassware, these handmade Christmas ornaments instantly warm a tree. Simply roll out the clay, stamp the design, and let dry. Tie the finished ornaments with thin velvet ribbon, baker's twine, or colorful string. Add a personal touch by painting the finished designs or keep them bright white. To store the finished ornaments, gently wrap them with bubble wrap and place them in a box or ornament bag ($25, The Home Depot).

Image zoom Credit: Adam Albright

How to Make Stamped Ornaments

Supplies Needed

Waxed paper

Air-dry clay

Rolling pin

Cut class items such as vintage cups and plates

Cookie cutters

Wooden skewers

Ribbon

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to create a collection of colorful handmade ornaments. You should be able to complete this easy Christmas craft in just 30 minutes (not including drying time).

Step 1: Prep the Clay

Protect your work area with waxed paper, then roll out air-dry clay ($6, Target) to about 1/4-inch thick. Try to roll the clay out as evenly as possible so your ornament will dry flat. Carefully press or roll the patterned glass onto the clay to make an impression. (Choose a thick, sturdy glass that won't break when pressed into the clay.)

Editor's Tip: Thrift stores are a mecca for sturdy cutglass items. Pick up an assortment of plates, cups, and bowls for this easy Christmas ornament craft.

Step 2: Cut Out Ornaments and Dry