Make These Stamped Clay Christmas Ornaments For Under $10
Replicate the look of ornate porcelain ornaments by stamping clay with cut glass plates, glasses, or bowls.
Cleverly made from inexpensive air-dry clay and thrifted glassware, these handmade Christmas ornaments instantly warm a tree. Simply roll out the clay, stamp the design, and let dry. Tie the finished ornaments with thin velvet ribbon, baker's twine, or colorful string. Add a personal touch by painting the finished designs or keep them bright white. To store the finished ornaments, gently wrap them with bubble wrap and place them in a box or ornament bag ($25, The Home Depot).
How to Make Stamped Ornaments
Supplies Needed
- Waxed paper
- Air-dry clay
- Rolling pin
- Cut class items such as vintage cups and plates
- Cookie cutters
- Wooden skewers
- Ribbon
Step-by-Step Directions
Follow these easy instructions to create a collection of colorful handmade ornaments. You should be able to complete this easy Christmas craft in just 30 minutes (not including drying time).
Step 1: Prep the Clay
Protect your work area with waxed paper, then roll out air-dry clay ($6, Target) to about 1/4-inch thick. Try to roll the clay out as evenly as possible so your ornament will dry flat. Carefully press or roll the patterned glass onto the clay to make an impression. (Choose a thick, sturdy glass that won't break when pressed into the clay.)
Editor's Tip: Thrift stores are a mecca for sturdy cutglass items. Pick up an assortment of plates, cups, and bowls for this easy Christmas ornament craft.
Step 2: Cut Out Ornaments and Dry
Cut out shapes with cookie cutters, and poke a hole in the top with a wooden skewer. Stick to shapes like circles or triangles or try creating holiday-theme ornaments using Christmas cookie cutters ($17, Bed Bath & Beyond). Transfer to a wire rack ($13, Williams Sonoma) lined with waxed paper so the lines of the rack done transfer to the clay; let dry face up overnight. Flip them in the morning so the other side can dry. Tie a ribbon or string through the hole to hang.
