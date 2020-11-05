Transform Recycled Holiday Cards Into Festive Handmade Christmas Ornaments
It’s hard to part with old greeting cards. Instead, use a 2-inch circle punch to make colorful orb ornaments.
Receiving Christmas cards from friends and family is one of my favorite parts of the holidays. And if you're anything like me, throwing the pile away at the end of the season just seems wrong. This year, I'm preserving memories and putting the stack to good use with this creative Christmas craft idea.
Upcycle last year’s greeting cards into colorful orb ornaments in just three simple steps. You'll need 20 cut card circles to make each orb. Use a variety of colors and patterns to add dimension to your finished ornaments. This easy Christmas card craft is perfect for trimming the tree or gifting to friends and family.
How to Make a Christmas Card Ornament
Supplies Needed
- Assorted paper cards
- 2-inch circle paper punch
- Small cutting mat
- Crafts knife
- Hot-glue gun
- Thread
Step-by-Step Directions
With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own recycled Christmas craft using leftover cards. These easy DIY Christmas ornaments also make heartfelt holiday gifts.
Step 1: Prepare Circles
Punch out 20 circles from cards using a 2-inch circle punch ($14, Hobby Lobby). On the back of each circle, draw an even-sided triangle that extends to the edges. On a cutting mat ($29, The Home Depot) score with a crafts knife, being careful not to cut through the card. With the pattern side of each circle face up, gently fold edges up along scored lines to create tabs. (Each piece should look like a flat triangle with three rounded edges, or tabs, folded upward.)
Step 2: Glue
Hot-glue one tab of a circle to any tab of another circle. Repeat to create a chain of 10 in a straight line. This will be the center band of the sphere. Hot-glue two
tabs of each of five circles together to form a circle. Repeat with the remaining five pieces to create a second circle. Pop up the center of circles to create a dome shape.
Step 3: Add Hanger
Form a loop with thread for the hanger and knot. Position the knotted end between the band and a dome positioned so tabs align; hot-glue all tabs to secure, keeping the thread in the middle. Glue tabs of the second dome to the band to complete the sphere. Let dry. Hang the finished ornament on your decorated Christmas tree or gift as a thoughtful holiday keepsake.
Comments