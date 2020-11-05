Transform Recycled Holiday Cards Into Festive Handmade Christmas Ornaments

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Receiving Christmas cards from friends and family is one of my favorite parts of the holidays. And if you're anything like me, throwing the pile away at the end of the season just seems wrong. This year, I'm preserving memories and putting the stack to good use with this creative Christmas craft idea.

Upcycle last year’s greeting cards into colorful orb ornaments in just three simple steps. You'll need 20 cut card circles to make each orb. Use a variety of colors and patterns to add dimension to your finished ornaments. This easy Christmas card craft is perfect for trimming the tree or gifting to friends and family.

Image zoom Credit: Carson Downing

How to Make a Christmas Card Ornament

Supplies Needed

Assorted paper cards

2-inch circle paper punch

Small cutting mat

Crafts knife

Hot-glue gun

Thread

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own recycled Christmas craft using leftover cards. These easy DIY Christmas ornaments also make heartfelt holiday gifts.

Step 1: Prepare Circles

Punch out 20 circles from cards using a 2-inch circle punch ($14, Hobby Lobby). On the back of each circle, draw an even-sided triangle that extends to the edges. On a cutting mat ($29, The Home Depot) score with a crafts knife, being careful not to cut through the card. With the pattern side of each circle face up, gently fold edges up along scored lines to create tabs. (Each piece should look like a flat triangle with three rounded edges, or tabs, folded upward.)

Step 2: Glue

Hot-glue one tab of a circle to any tab of another circle. Repeat to create a chain of 10 in a straight line. This will be the center band of the sphere. Hot-glue two

tabs of each of five circles together to form a circle. Repeat with the remaining five pieces to create a second circle. Pop up the center of circles to create a dome shape.

Image zoom Credit: Carson Downing

Step 3: Add Hanger