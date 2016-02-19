Dot your Christmas tree in retro-fresh cheer with ornaments that take just minutes to craft. Cover Christmas tree die cuts with patterned paper using a glue stick. Spread glue over the surface of the paper-covered ornaments and sprinkle with ultrafine diamond dust. Outline the tree boughs with green glass glitter. Punch a hole in the top of each tree and thread with a length of ribbon for a hanger. Embellish the trees with pom-poms, ribbons, and trinkets.

Editor's Tip: Use your scrapbooking leftovers to decorate your paper tree ornaments. This one sports a berry sprig and bow. See three more variations of this ornament on the next slides.