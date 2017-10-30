How to Make an Easy DIY Marbled Christmas Ornament You'll Treasure

Swirled spray paint gives these DIY Christmas ornaments their stunning look. We'll show you how to make easy marbled ornaments step by step.

Trim the tree with a rainbow of handmade marbled ornaments. We used plain ceramic ornaments, but this simple technique will also work with purchased glass ornaments. The paint will just appear fainter on the clear glass surface. We’ll show you how to create your own DIY Christmas ornaments in just three simple steps. This festive holiday craft requires just a few inexpensive items from the hardware store. Choose your favorite colors to decorate your ornament or go classic with red and green hues. Try using a mix of shapes for unique marbleized ornaments, which double as pretty Christmas package toppers.

How to Make a Water Marble Christmas Ornament

Supplies Needed

Bucket

Water

Painters tape

White ceramic ornaments

¼-inch-diameter dowel

Gloves

Up to 4 colors of spray paint (include one metallic)

Stirring stick

Clear acrylic spray

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own marbled Christmas ornaments. Customize your Christmas ornament craft with your favorite colors and ribbon to hang.

Step 1: Prepare the Ornament

Work in a well-ventilated area and cover surfaces with newspapers. Fill a bucket with water to within 2 inches of the rim. Tape over ceramic ornament's metal cap and tape ornament to the dowel. Set aside.

Step 2: Spray and Dip

Holding paint cans 8 inches from the water, spray each color onto the water at a 35-degree angle for four to five seconds. Overlap colors. Immerse ornament gently into the bucket, rotating slowly through the surface paint rather than dunking it straight in. When paint forms a skin on top of the water, push it away with the stirring stick; remove ornament and hang to dry overnight. Clean paint away from the water surface with the stirring stick. Repeat for each ornament.

Step 3: Seal Ornament