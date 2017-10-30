How to Make an Easy DIY Marbled Christmas Ornament You'll Treasure

Swirled spray paint gives these DIY Christmas ornaments their stunning look. We'll show you how to make easy marbled ornaments step by step.

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated July 20, 2020
Trim the tree with a rainbow of handmade marbled ornaments. We used plain ceramic ornaments, but this simple technique will also work with purchased glass ornaments. The paint will just appear fainter on the clear glass surface. We’ll show you how to create your own DIY Christmas ornaments in just three simple steps. This festive holiday craft requires just a few inexpensive items from the hardware store. Choose your favorite colors to decorate your ornament or go classic with red and green hues. Try using a mix of shapes for unique marbleized ornaments, which double as pretty Christmas package toppers.

How to Make a Water Marble Christmas Ornament

Supplies Needed

  • Bucket
  • Water
  • Painters tape
  • White ceramic ornaments
  • ¼-inch-diameter dowel
  • Gloves
  • Up to 4 colors of spray paint (include one metallic)
  • Stirring stick
  • Clear acrylic spray

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own marbled Christmas ornaments. Customize your Christmas ornament craft with your favorite colors and ribbon to hang.

Step 1: Prepare the Ornament

Work in a well-ventilated area and cover surfaces with newspapers. Fill a bucket with water to within 2 inches of the rim. Tape over ceramic ornament's metal cap and tape ornament to the dowel. Set aside.

Step 2: Spray and Dip

Holding paint cans 8 inches from the water, spray each color onto the water at a 35-degree angle for four to five seconds. Overlap colors. Immerse ornament gently into the bucket, rotating slowly through the surface paint rather than dunking it straight in. When paint forms a skin on top of the water, push it away with the stirring stick; remove ornament and hang to dry overnight. Clean paint away from the water surface with the stirring stick. Repeat for each ornament.

Step 3: Seal Ornament

Remove tape, and spray ornaments with acrylic sealer. Add a gold cord or ribbon and hang. Store your finished marbleized ornaments by wrapping them in tissue paper or bubble wrap and placing them gently in a box.

Comments (4)

Anonymous
December 3, 2018
We would suggest looking for ceramic ornaments at your local craft store or here: https://www.amazon.com/ready-to-paint-ceramics/b?ie=UTF8&node=8090836011.
Anonymous
December 2, 2018
Where would I find the ceramic ornaments?
Anonymous
November 11, 2018
Always looking for crafts to do with my 92 year old mom. She will love this. Thanks!
Anonymous
November 11, 2018
Beautiful. I will do this for our craft fair next year. Great job
