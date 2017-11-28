We're all about incorporating popular trends into our holiday decor, and this year we're making magical unicorn Christmas ornaments. They're so easy to make, you could finish a whole set in just a few minutes. All you need are plain glass ornaments, paint, and a few accessories. Making handmade Christmas ornaments is a great way to incorporate different parts of your personality into your tree. These unicorn ornaments are sure to add a festive touch to your Christmas tree theme, but they'd also make a great present for friends. You could even use them as creative gift toppers!

How to Make a Unicorn Ornament

Supplies Needed

Iridescent glass ball ornament

White craft paint

Air-dry clay

Gold spray paint

Pink craft paint

Paintbrush

Black vinyl eyelashes

Pink ribbon

Hot glue gun

Pink faux flowers

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy how-to instructions to put together your unicorn ornament. You should be able to finish the ornament in about 20 minutes.

Step 1: Prep the Ornament

Remove the metal hook and pour white paint into your glass ornament to turn your ornament a white iridescent color. Tip the ornament and let the excess paint drain out and let dry completely. Once dry, replace the metal hook and put the black eyelashes onto the outside of your unicorn. Make the horn by shaping air dry clay and letting it dry completely. Spray paint it gold and let dry.

Step 2: Add Details

Once dry, hot glue your horn to the top of the unicorn. Place it in front of the hanging hook to hide it. Hot glue your pink flowers onto your ornament making a flower crown. Try using one flower type in different shades of pink or use a mix of colors for a rainbow look. Using pink craft paint, add small circles to make the unicorn cheeks. Allow it to dry completely before hanging.

Step 3: Add Ribbon

To hang, add a large piece of pink ribbon. Size the ribbon based on how low you'd like the ornament to hang. Make several of these handmade ornaments and you'll have the most magical Christmas tree!

