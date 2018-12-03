How to Make Adorable DIY Llama Ornaments
Fa la la la llama! Give your Christmas tree some festive flair with an adorable DIY llama ornament.
Decorated llamas bring a new groove to your Christmas tree. When it comes to holiday decorating trends, llamas are cute, unexpected, and our pick for adding plenty of personality to your mantel, tree, or wreath. Share your love for llamas with this darling (and surprisingly easy!) handmade ornament. Full of holiday cheer, this DIY Christmas ornament is adorned with mini pom-poms, bells, and ribbons—perfect for trimming your tree right on trend.
Comments (5)