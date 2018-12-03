How to Make Adorable DIY Llama Ornaments

Fa la la la llama! Give your Christmas tree some festive flair with an adorable DIY llama ornament. 

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated September 15, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Decorated llamas bring a new groove to your Christmas tree. When it comes to holiday decorating trends, llamas are cute, unexpected, and our pick for adding plenty of personality to your mantel, tree, or wreath. Share your love for llamas with this darling (and surprisingly easy!) handmade ornament. Full of holiday cheer, this DIY Christmas ornament is adorned with mini pom-poms, bells, and ribbons—perfect for trimming your tree right on trend.

  • Working time 30 mins
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Cut Out and Paint Llama

To get started, download and print the free llama ornament template. Trace the template onto a piece of chipboard and carefully cut it out using an xacto knife ($8, Amazon). Once you've cut the chipboard llama, it's time to start decorating! Thin a dollop of white paint with a little bit of water and dot your llama with the watered-down paint using the cotton swab as a brush. Not a fan of polka dots? Paint your ornament a solid color or with a pattern like stripes. 

FREE Llama Ornament Template
Step 2

Outfit Your Llama

Once the paint is dry, it's time to add festive embellishments to your ornament. Cut a 2"x3½" rectangle from a sheet of felt to make a blanket. Attach the blanket to the center of your llama with a dab of fabric glue ($6, Amazon). Decorate the miniature blanket with ribbon, felt pom-poms, and miniature bells, then wrap your llama's neck with twine and tie on decorative miniature tassels ($9 for a 50-pack, Amazon) for a colorful scarf. Don't forget to create a little llama face too: Use your permanent marker to freehand an eye and mouth.

Step 3

Attach Hanger and Display

Your llama isn't an ornament until it can hang from your Christmas tree. Make a small hole in your llama's back with a hole punch ($4, Amazon). You'll want to center the hole so the llama hangs evenly. Then, thread a piece of ribbon or twine through the hole to hang. This adorable craft also makes a pretty package topper. Instead of hanging it, tie the finished llama ornament to the top of your Christmas presents. They'll be the cutest gifts under the tree! 

Comments (5)

How difficult was this project?
Anonymous
November 19, 2019
Difficulty: Very easy
Unable to download pattern does not work
Anonymous
November 19, 2019
Difficulty: Very easy
