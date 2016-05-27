26 Easy Christmas Ornament Crafts to Make Now
Embroidery Hoop Ornaments
Create cozy DIY tree decorations using affordable supplies you may already have stashed around the house. Simply place a small piece of a holiday sweater in a 3-inch embroidery hoop, tighten the hoop, and trim the swatch to fit accordingly. Hang these mini ornaments with strands of ribbon.
Marble Ornament
Swirls of metallic spray paint shine in this DIY marbleized ornament. Use a plain ceramic ornament to get the look or try a plain glass ball ornament for a more translucent appearance.
Wool Ball Ornaments
An easy embroidering technique is all it takes to transform wool dryer balls into handmade Christmas ornaments. Draw your pattern on the ball with a pencil (we made snowflakes!), then backstitch along the lines with embroidery floss. Sew on a loop of floss to create the hanger.
Buy It: 100% New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls, ($9.50, Target)
Stamped Clay Ornaments
Air-dry clay gets a modern makeover with a creative stamping technique. To make, roll out the clay to about ¼-inch thick. Carefully roll a patterned glass onto the clay. Cut out shapes using cookie cutters and poke a hole in the top. Transfer to a lined wire rack so the lines of the rack don’t transfer to the clay; let dry according to package directions. Tie a string through the hole to hang.
Chalkboard Tag Ornaments
Showcase your favorite Christmas carol lyrics with this expressive tree-decorating idea. Spray unfinished wooden shapes with even coats of chalkboard paint. Once the paint is dry, lightly pencil your design onto the wood and follow up with a chalk pen. Jingling bells and red-and-white hanging loops complete these charming ornaments.
Easy-Fill Plastic Ornaments
Customize this super easy Christmas ornament craft to feature your favorite wintry natural materials like pinecones, artificial snow, or faux pine tree clippings. Fill one half of a plastic ball ornament with your chosen items and then seal the ornament halves together with hot glue. Attach a festive-color ribbon to hang.
Wrapped Ribbon Ornaments
Jewel-tone ornaments add instant bling to your Christmas tree. Wind strands of 5/8 inch raw silk ribbon around a 2- or 3-inch foam ball and secure the ribbon with hot glue. Wrap pieces of satin, velvet, or grosgrain ribbon (5/8 inch or narrower) around the ball at equal intervals, securing the ribbons’ ends with hot glue at the bottom of the ornament. Create a hanging tassel by cutting and stacking three 6-inch pieces of ribbon, knotting them in the center, and gluing the ribbons to the bottom of the foam ball. Cut a 7-inch piece of ribbon and tuck it under an intersection of ribbons at the top of the foam ball to create a hanger. Knot the hanger ribbon’s ends.
Fabric Cutout Ornament
Patterned fabric with bold shapes can be used to make super easy ornaments. Choose a fabric with bright circles of pattern or color, and layer with fusible batting. Press layers together. Sew layers together about 1/4-inch from the edge of each circle, using a decorative stitch setting. Use pinking shears to cut through all layers around each circle motif. Attach a loop of ribbon for hanging.
Gold Geometric Ornament
Add some trendy shine to the tree—no one will guess the secret material used to make this ornament is straws! Purchase gold metallic straws or coat straws with gold spray paint. Cut straws into pieces: four 5-inch; four 3-inch; four 2-3/4 inch. Thread 5 feet of string onto a needle. String one 5-inch straw, two 2-3/4-inch straws, and another 5-inch straw. Push straws near the end of the string and pull strings tight to create a diamond shape. Keeping strings taut, secure with a square knot, and leave a 3-inch tail.
String one 5-inch straw and one 2-3/4-inch straw and tie off on the bottom of the diamond shape. Repeat, and tie off at the top of the diamond. Thread the needle back through one of the 5-inch straws, so your string comes out in the middle; tie off. Add a 3-inch straw horizontally between each side of the diamond, tying off at each corner.
Add a gold bead to the 3-inch string tail and secure with hot glue; let dry. Trim excess string.
DIY Unicorn Ornament
A plain glass globe ornament is the base for this mythical unicorn Christmas ornament. Customize your DIY Christmas ornament with a handmade horn, flowers, and rosy pink cheeks.
Buy It: Iridescent Glass Ball Christmas Ornament Set, ($24, Wayfair)
Glass Tree Ornament
Trim the tree with tiny trees! This DIY ornament starts with folded cardstock. Hang it inside a plain glass globe ornament and add little glitter for sparkle.
Cardboard Snowflake Ornament
You can fill the tree with beautiful hand-drawn snowflakes without breaking the bank. Only a few simple materials are needed to make this fun craft that the kids can join in on.
Trace the shapes from the download onto kraft chipboard and use a crafts knife to cut out. Use a white marker to draw embellishments onto ornaments. Loop off-white ribbon through the hole in ornament and secure with tape.
Glitzy Globe Ornaments
Don't be fooled by their glamorous look—these glitzy globes are easier to make than you think. Start by punching festive designs from double-sided adhesive sheets—make snowflakes, tree shapes, and more. Once ready, stick them on plain glass ornaments. A sprinkle of red glitter adds a sparkling finish.
Wrapped Cookie Cutter Ornament
Cookie cutters aren't just for baking! Create easy handmade Christmas ornaments by wrapping them with twine such as Red & White Twine ($3, Hobby Lobby). Tie on a loop for hanging and you're done!
Editor's Tip: This project makes a great DIY ornament craft for kids!
Sweet Birdy Ornaments
Who says gift tags are for presents only? These little labels double as ornaments, thanks to out-of-the-box thinking and a few simple supplies. Make these easy bird ornaments by cutting the bodies from red or white glitter paper (to avoid the mess of traditional glitter), then drawing on details using markers and a gel pen. The charming two-in-one tags ensure nothing goes to waste this holiday.
Snowman Star Ornaments
These crafty ornaments are a new spin on a classic winter figure. All glittered up and star-shaped, they look like snowman snowflakes. Draw a rounded star shape to use as a pattern. Trace and cut out two shapes from white batting; pin together. Sew the shapes together along the edges, stuffing with fiberfill as you go. Stitch a long white string through the top of the head for a hanging loop.
Thin decoupage medium with a bit of water. Brush mixture all over star, coating the edges and stitches; let dry. Brush on a second coat on all areas you wish to glitter. Sprinkle glitter; shake off excess. Reapply as desired; let dry. Draw on eyes with a fine-tip black marker. Glue on an orange-felt nose. Glue artificial greenery around the neck.
Sugar Cookie Ornaments
Do you want to "make" some cookies? Look no further! Stitched from cozy scraps of felt, these cute-as-can-be sugar cookie ornaments can be made in just four simple steps.
Chalk Design Christmas Ornaments
Go old-school this Christmas with mini chalkboard ornaments. Start by coating unfinished wooden discs in red paint, then let your creativity wander with fun and festive chalk designs. Think snowflakes, doves, even a vintage Santa face!
Paper-Stuffed Christmas Ornament
All it takes to turn a clear ball into a Christmas-worthy ornament is a few strips of paper and a bit of imagination. We used music sheets here, but old book pages, colored scrapbooking paper, or magazine pages will do the trick, too.
Felt Star Ornaments
Delicate stars make perfect tree or window adornments and you don't even need a pattern! To make, cut simple shapes from felted wool and embellish with embroidery floss, pearl beads, and crystal accents. To add visual variety to your display, change the size of the star and type of accents.
Felt Tree Ornament
This sweet tree is an adorable Christmas ornament craft the kids can make. Cut a tree shape from light green wool. Cut out a dark green tree accent and a brown trunk accent and sew these pieces onto light green layer. Use needle and thread to sew on purchased beaded felt balls in a zigzag pattern. Stitch a yarn loop at the top for hanging.
Silhouette Ornament
Old-fashioned silhouettes are popular again, so honor your family members by celebrating their profiles in Christmas ornaments. Using a photo as a guide, trace a silhouette onto black paper; cut out. Line the back of a small frame with decorative paper, then glue the silhouette on top. Hang with a pretty ribbon.
25 Days Ornaments
Count down the days until Christmas with bright and cheery paper ornaments. Cut colorful double-sided cardstock into various-size squares; using bold ink, stamp each square with a number (1-25). Use a hole punch and some string to hang. They'll look fabulous on your tree or in a bouquet of fallen backyard branches!
Clothespin Doll Ornaments
These little guys are all bundled up but that only makes them more adorable! Create a collection of handmade doll ornaments using felt, clothespins, and wooden beads. Give them as festive DIY holiday gifts!
Frosted Globe Ornaments
Add vibrant color to simple globe ornaments with gel food coloring! Clean frosted globe ornaments with rubbing alcohol and let dry. Mix two parts clear crafts glue and one-part water in a bowl or jar. Stir in 12-15 drops of gel food coloring. Dip the ornament as deep as you want to color. Hang to dry.
Vintage Santa Ornament
What's better than seeing Santa's friendly face smiling down from the Christmas tree? Try this unique take on a classic decoration by starting with miniature vintage mugs. Then, bleach bottle brush trees; let dry. Dye bottle brush trees red; let dry. Place tree in mug, sticking into florist's foam to secure. Glue on ornaments as desired.