26 Easy Christmas Ornament Crafts to Make Now

Add some trendy shine to the tree⁠—no one will guess the secret material used to make this ornament is straws! Purchase gold metallic straws or coat straws with gold spray paint. Cut straws into pieces: four 5-inch; four 3-inch; four 2-3/4 inch. Thread 5 feet of string onto a needle. String one 5-inch straw, two 2-3/4-inch straws, and another 5-inch straw. Push straws near the end of the string and pull strings tight to create a diamond shape. Keeping strings taut, secure with a square knot, and leave a 3-inch tail.

String one 5-inch straw and one 2-3/4-inch straw and tie off on the bottom of the diamond shape. Repeat, and tie off at the top of the diamond. Thread the needle back through one of the 5-inch straws, so your string comes out in the middle; tie off. Add a 3-inch straw horizontally between each side of the diamond, tying off at each corner.

Add a gold bead to the 3-inch string tail and secure with hot glue; let dry. Trim excess string.