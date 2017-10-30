Make these Gorgeous Felt and Glitter Ornaments

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We dug through our holiday archives and reimaged these felt Christmas ornaments. Each felt twirler adds a pop of shimmer and color to your Christmas tree. These handmade ornaments are meant to spin and catch the light. Create a rainbow of colors and give them as festive DIY Christmas gifts. We'll show you how to craft your own felt Christmas ornaments in just four simple steps. This holiday project requires just a few inexpensive materials you can find at your local crafts store. Finish each ornament with a handmade metallic tassel and painted wood beads.

Image zoom Adam Albright

How to Make a Felt Christmas Ornament

Supplies Needed

Felt sheets

Spray adhesive

Iron-on glitter

Iron

Iron-on metallic sheet

Fabric glue

Gold elastic cord

Painted wood beads

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own handmade Christmas ornaments. Customize your Christmas craft with your favorite colors.

Step 1: Make Circles

Use spray adhesive to join two 9 × 12-inch felt sheets ($20, Etsy); cut out two 3½ inch-diameter circles. Cut two 3½ inch-diameter circles from a sheet of iron-on glitter; cut glitter circles in half. Iron glitter half circles to felt circles so one half of each is glitter on the front and the other half is glitter on the back.

Fun Fact: During WWII, these Felt Twirlers were resourcefully fashioned from tin can lids.

Image zoom

Step 2: Connect Circles

Cut halfway up the center of each felt circle (along glitter edge). Slip the two circles together at right angles. Secure cut edges with fabric glue ($6, Joann).

Step 3: Make Tassel

Cut a 4 ×6 inch piece of felt and iron-on metallic sheet ($5, Joann); iron together. Cut fringe along the 6-inch side, leaving a ¾-inch border across the top. Cut two 24 inch lengths of elastic cord; fold in half. Hot-glue folded ends at one edge of the unfringed top of the felt. Starting at that edge, tightly roll felt, dotting with glue as you go.

Image zoom

Step 4: String Together