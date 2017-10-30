Make these Gorgeous Felt and Glitter Ornaments
Nothing adds sparkle to the tree like a handmade ornament.
We dug through our holiday archives and reimaged these felt Christmas ornaments. Each felt twirler adds a pop of shimmer and color to your Christmas tree. These handmade ornaments are meant to spin and catch the light. Create a rainbow of colors and give them as festive DIY Christmas gifts. We'll show you how to craft your own felt Christmas ornaments in just four simple steps. This holiday project requires just a few inexpensive materials you can find at your local crafts store. Finish each ornament with a handmade metallic tassel and painted wood beads.
How to Make a Felt Christmas Ornament
Supplies Needed
- Felt sheets
- Spray adhesive
- Iron-on glitter
- Iron
- Iron-on metallic sheet
- Fabric glue
- Gold elastic cord
- Painted wood beads
Step-by-Step Directions
With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own handmade Christmas ornaments. Customize your Christmas craft with your favorite colors.
Step 1: Make Circles
Use spray adhesive to join two 9 × 12-inch felt sheets ($20, Etsy); cut out two 3½ inch-diameter circles. Cut two 3½ inch-diameter circles from a sheet of iron-on glitter; cut glitter circles in half. Iron glitter half circles to felt circles so one half of each is glitter on the front and the other half is glitter on the back.
Fun Fact: During WWII, these Felt Twirlers were resourcefully fashioned from tin can lids.
Step 2: Connect Circles
Cut halfway up the center of each felt circle (along glitter edge). Slip the two circles together at right angles. Secure cut edges with fabric glue ($6, Joann).
Step 3: Make Tassel
Cut a 4 ×6 inch piece of felt and iron-on metallic sheet ($5, Joann); iron together. Cut fringe along the 6-inch side, leaving a ¾-inch border across the top. Cut two 24 inch lengths of elastic cord; fold in half. Hot-glue folded ends at one edge of the unfringed top of the felt. Starting at that edge, tightly roll felt, dotting with glue as you go.
Step 4: String Together
Knot the loose cords at top of the tassel. Thread on beads; knot again. Lay one length of cord in each right angle of twirler; knot at top of ornament and hang. We love the way these handmade Christmas ornaments look grouped together. To store the ornaments, gently wrap the ornaments with bubble wrap and store them in a box until next year.
