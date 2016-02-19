Though these snowflake ornaments aren't edible, they're a sweet addition to any Christmas tree. Kids can roll out the ornament dough like cookie dough, then give them colorful designs with marking pens.

To prepare the dough:

Mix 1/2 cup of salt, 1 cup of flour, and 1/2 cup of water until sticky.

Roll the dough to a 1/4 inch-thick sheet and cut out snowflake shapes with cookie cutters.

Use a skewer to make a hole for hanging.

Bake for 4 hours in a 200˚F oven.