53 Easy Handmade Christmas Ornaments to Start Making Now

Turn wood slices into charming one of our Christmas ornament ideas. We started with wooden coasters, but you can also use slices found at crafts stores. Freehand-draw a snowflake design with a woodburning tool, or follow these easy steps. First, mark the center of the wood slice with a pencil. Use a ruler to draw a plus sign and then an X (like a compass). Trace the lines with a woodburning tool. Make short lines with a straight tip and press into wood. Use the same tip to burn lines around the edge of the wood slice. Use a round tip to make the dots. Twist a screw eye into the top of the ornament, tie with a ribbon bow, and hang.