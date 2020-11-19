Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A little color gives inexpensive frosted glass balls an unexpected richness. This easy hack for dressing up plain ornaments calls for just a few budget-friendly supplies from the dollar store. Pick up frosted globes, gel food coloring, crafts glue, and rubbing alcohol and you're on your way to crafting a collection of cheerful (and charmingly giftable) handmade ornaments. Dip the ornaments once for a minimalist two-tone design or dip the ornaments a second time to create colorful geometric patterns. After you've taken your Christmas tree down, store the finished ornaments in a padded ornament box ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond) to ensure the colors stay vibrant and scratch-free.

How to Make Dipped Globe Ornaments

Supplies Needed

Frosted glass globe ornaments

Rubbing alcohol

Clear crafts glue

Wide-mouth jar

Gel food coloring

Wooden skewers

Shoebox

Cotton swabs

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to create a collection of colorful handmade ornaments. You should be able to complete the Christmas craft in under an hour (not including drying time).

Step 1: Prep the Ornaments

Clean the frosted glass globe ornaments ($14 for nine, Target) with rubbing alcohol; let dry. Meanwhile, mix 2 parts clear crafts glue and 1 part water in a jar wide enough to dip your ornaments. Stir in 12–15 drops of gel food coloring ($15 for six colors, Williams Sonoma). Tap the bottom of the jar on a table to force any air to the top; let stand at least 15 minutes to get rid of bubbles.

Editor's Tip: We found a 16-ounce wide mouth mason jar was large enough to dip a standard 2 1/2-inch ball ornament. We like to buy them in a pack of 12 and use the leftover jars to assemble festive food gifts.

Step 2: Dip and Dry

Dip the ornament as deep as you want. Hang at least 20 minutes to dry. We hung ours from wooden skewers ($2, Hobby Lobby) set across the top of an empty shoebox. Use a cotton swab to dab away drips from the bottom as they form. Repeat as desired. Try dipping the ornaments in the same color twice or dip in a combination of colors like red and blue or yellow and green.