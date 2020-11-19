Turn Inexpensive Glass Globes Into Colorful Ornaments in Just Two Steps

Dipping frosted glass ornaments in candy hues promotes them from filler to star status.

By Lauren Hedrick and Kim Hutchison
November 19, 2020
A little color gives inexpensive frosted glass balls an unexpected richness. This easy hack for dressing up plain ornaments calls for just a few budget-friendly supplies from the dollar store. Pick up frosted globes, gel food coloring, crafts glue, and rubbing alcohol and you're on your way to crafting a collection of cheerful (and charmingly giftable) handmade ornaments. Dip the ornaments once for a minimalist two-tone design or dip the ornaments a second time to create colorful geometric patterns. After you've taken your Christmas tree down, store the finished ornaments in a padded ornament box ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond) to ensure the colors stay vibrant and scratch-free.

How to Make Dipped Globe Ornaments

Supplies Needed

  • Frosted glass globe ornaments
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Clear crafts glue
  • Wide-mouth jar
  • Gel food coloring
  • Wooden skewers
  • Shoebox
  • Cotton swabs

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to create a collection of colorful handmade ornaments. You should be able to complete the Christmas craft in under an hour (not including drying time).

Step 1: Prep the Ornaments

Clean the frosted glass globe ornaments ($14 for nine, Target)  with rubbing alcohol; let dry. Meanwhile, mix 2 parts clear crafts glue and 1 part water in a jar wide enough to dip your ornaments. Stir in 12–15 drops of gel food coloring ($15 for six colors, Williams Sonoma). Tap the bottom of the jar on a table to force any air to the top; let stand at least 15 minutes to get rid of bubbles.

Editor's Tip: We found a 16-ounce wide mouth mason jar was large enough to dip a standard 2 1/2-inch ball ornament. We like to buy them in a pack of 12 and use the leftover jars to assemble festive food gifts.

Step 2: Dip and Dry

Dip the ornament as deep as you want. Hang at least 20 minutes to dry. We hung ours from wooden skewers ($2, Hobby Lobby) set across the top of an empty shoebox. Use a cotton swab to dab away drips from the bottom as they form. Repeat as desired. Try dipping the ornaments in the same color twice or dip in a combination of colors like red and blue or yellow and green.

Editor's Tip: Want to double-dip? Make sure the first color is completely dry before you move to the second.

