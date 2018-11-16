When you think of spider decorations, you probably think of Halloween. But, if you look closely, you'll notice that many Christmas trees have spider ornaments hanging from their branches. Family traditions have special significance during the holiday season⁠—and that’s exactly where these spider ornaments came from. Believed to have originated in Ukraine or Germany, “The Legend of the Christmas Spider” tells a sweet story that inspired one of our favorite Christmas traditions.

The legend tells the story of a poor but hardworking widow and her children. One day, a pinecone fell onto the floor of their hut and started growing into a full-size sapling tree. The children were excited to have a Christmas tree in their home that year, but the family didn't have any money to decorate it with ornaments and garland. They went to bed feeling sad but woke up on Christmas morning to a tree covered in spider webs. When they opened the window, sunlight hit the webs and turned them into a sparkling display of gold and silver—which is said to be the origin of tinsel! Soon after that day, the family's luck turned around.

Because of this tale, placing a spider Christmas ornament on your tree is a token of good luck and good fortune. And it looks like we're not the only people celebrating the tradition this year: According to Google Trends, searches for spider ornaments are up more than 235% over the past five years.

If you still need a spider for your tree, we've rounded up some of our favorite options. Some ornaments feature a spider on a web, while others are a single decorative spider. Many people make their own from wire and beads, but you can also find them in stores and online.

Image zoom Courtesy of Etsy

Sparkling Beaded Spider

This spider ornament is a beautiful addition to your holiday decor. Handmade from glass beads and wire, the spider’s body sparkles and reflects your tree’s Christmas lights. The spider is just over 2 inches wide and ships in 3-5 days, so there’s plenty of time to bring your home good luck before the holidays.

Buy It: Beaded Spider Christmas Ornament, $12.95, Etsy

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Gold Spider Web

Pick a Christmas spider with a little glamour to play on the silver and gold hues from the story. This pretty ornament features a gold spider on a matching web. Clear crystals are embedded in the spider and around the web for some extra sparkle.

Buy It: Spider on Web Ornament, $16.96, Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Zazzle

Spider and Snowflake

Try a more subtle ornament if you're new to this tradition. This pretty porcelain ornament has a delicate filigree snowflake with a small spider in the middle. Get it wrapped in a keepsake red velvet pouch for and additional $2.

Buy It: The Christmas Spider Legend Ornament, $17, Zazzle

Whether you make your own ornament or buy one of our picks, hang a spider ornament on your Christmas tree to inspire good luck in the coming year.