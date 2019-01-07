Deck the Halls with These Custom Ornaments That Look Just Like Your House
Celebrate your inner homebody with a personalized keepsake.Read More
How to Make DIY Handprint Ornaments
This fun Christmas craft for kids will preserve their hand or footprint in an ornament for years to come. We'll show you how to make your own DIY handprint ornament with homemade salt dough.Read More
Make Felt Christmas Cookie Ornaments
Covered with creamy felt “frosting” and dotted with bead sprinkles, these delicate Christmas cookie ornaments might make your mouth water for the real thing.Read More
Make These Surprise Ball Ornaments for Christmas
This holiday popper is a fun DIY Christmas ornament that's full of gifts!Read More
Our Favorite DIY Glass Ornament Ideas
Upgrade inexpensive glass ornaments with these genius hacks using basic crafts store supplies.Read More
How to Make Cute Christmas Ornaments from Mason Jar Lids
Transform Mason jar lid rings into beautiful miniature wreaths that double as festive ornaments and holiday gift toppers.Read More