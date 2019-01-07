Christmas Ornaments

Give new life to your holiday tree by creating handmade Christmas ornaments. Explore hundreds of fun and festive ideas, including Christmas tree ornaments kids can make. Each one offers a unique accent for your tree -- no two are exactly alike. So whether you prefer whimsical, natural, or traditional holiday decor, you don't have to start from scratch. We have a number of ideas for decorating a plain ornament, including glitter, trims, and even stickers. But don't stop at your tree! Personalized Christmas ornaments also make great gifts; try one of our easy-sew or budget-friendly photo ideas that share the year's memories.

Most Recent

Deck the Halls with These Custom Ornaments That Look Just Like Your House

Deck the Halls with These Custom Ornaments That Look Just Like Your House

Celebrate your inner homebody with a personalized keepsake.
Read More
How to Make DIY Handprint Ornaments

How to Make DIY Handprint Ornaments

This fun Christmas craft for kids will preserve their hand or footprint in an ornament for years to come. We'll show you how to make your own DIY handprint ornament with homemade salt dough.
Read More
Make Felt Christmas Cookie Ornaments

Make Felt Christmas Cookie Ornaments

Covered with creamy felt “frosting” and dotted with bead sprinkles, these delicate Christmas cookie ornaments might make your mouth water for the real thing.
Read More
Make These Surprise Ball Ornaments for Christmas

Make These Surprise Ball Ornaments for Christmas

This holiday popper is a fun DIY Christmas ornament that's full of gifts!
Read More
Our Favorite DIY Glass Ornament Ideas

Our Favorite DIY Glass Ornament Ideas

Upgrade inexpensive glass ornaments with these genius hacks using basic crafts store supplies.
Read More
How to Make Cute Christmas Ornaments from Mason Jar Lids

How to Make Cute Christmas Ornaments from Mason Jar Lids

Transform Mason jar lid rings into beautiful miniature wreaths that double as festive ornaments and holiday gift toppers. 
Read More

More Christmas Ornaments

The Story Behind Spider Christmas Ornaments Is So Heartwarming

The Story Behind Spider Christmas Ornaments Is So Heartwarming

Ornamental spiders aren't only used as Halloween decorations. These Christmas creepy-crawlies are a token of good luck.
Read More
How to Make Adorable Wood-Slice Animal Ornaments

How to Make Adorable Wood-Slice Animal Ornaments

Add charm to your Christmas tree with DIY animal ornaments, including ideas for a fox, penguin, raccoon, and moose.
Read More
DIY Vintage Photo Ornament

DIY Vintage Photo Ornament

Read More
Scandinavian Christmas Ornaments

Scandinavian Christmas Ornaments

Read More
Easy String Art Christmas Ornament

Easy String Art Christmas Ornament

Read More
Quick and Easy DIY Tartan Ornaments

Quick and Easy DIY Tartan Ornaments

Read More

Make a Magical Unicorn Christmas Ornament in 3 Easy Steps

These DIY unicorn ornaments are the most magical way to celebrate the holiday season.

All Christmas Ornaments

These Colorful DIY Felt Ornaments Will Instantly Brighten Your Christmas Tree

These Colorful DIY Felt Ornaments Will Instantly Brighten Your Christmas Tree

Kind of easy
Read More
Adorable DIY Llama Ornaments

Adorable DIY Llama Ornaments

Kind of easy
Read More
Clothespin Doll Ornaments

Clothespin Doll Ornaments

Kind of hard
Read More
Felted Cookie Cutter Christmas Ornaments

Felted Cookie Cutter Christmas Ornaments

Kind of easy
Read More
Make an Ombré Felt Monogram Christmas Ornament

Make an Ombré Felt Monogram Christmas Ornament

Easy
Read More
Felt and Glitter Ornament

Felt and Glitter Ornament

Read More
Easy DIY Marbled Ornament

Easy DIY Marbled Ornament

Read More
Adorable Baked Christmas Ornaments

Adorable Baked Christmas Ornaments

Read More
DIY Metallic Holiday Decorations

DIY Metallic Holiday Decorations

Read More
DIY Wood Bead Ornaments

DIY Wood Bead Ornaments

Read More
10 Holly Jolly Christmas Decorations for the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

10 Holly Jolly Christmas Decorations for the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Read More
Christmas Ornament Crafts

Christmas Ornament Crafts

Read More
Our St. Nick-Approved Ornament Picks

Our St. Nick-Approved Ornament Picks

Read More
The Prettiest Ornaments We've Ever Seen

The Prettiest Ornaments We've Ever Seen

Read More
27 Ways to Dress Up Plain Christmas Ornaments

27 Ways to Dress Up Plain Christmas Ornaments

Read More
45 Easy Handmade Christmas Ornaments to Start Making Now

45 Easy Handmade Christmas Ornaments to Start Making Now

Read More
DIY Christmas Ornaments

DIY Christmas Ornaments

Read More
Felt Christmas Ornaments

Felt Christmas Ornaments

Read More
New Life for Old Christmas Ornaments

New Life for Old Christmas Ornaments

Read More
Crafty Christmas Tree Topper Ideas

Crafty Christmas Tree Topper Ideas

Read More
Decorating with Christmas Ornaments

Decorating with Christmas Ornaments

Read More
Easy Red-and-White Christmas Ornaments

Easy Red-and-White Christmas Ornaments

Read More
Easy Christmas Ornaments Kids Can Make

Easy Christmas Ornaments Kids Can Make

Read More
Easy Felt Christmas Ornaments

Easy Felt Christmas Ornaments

Read More
Easy Christmas Tree Skirts and Garlands

Easy Christmas Tree Skirts and Garlands

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com