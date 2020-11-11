5 Festive Decorating Trends to Steal from West Elm's Holiday Lookbook
Refresh your home this winter with holiday accessories starting at just $6.
There's a special joy in seeing your home dressed up for the holidays. The strands of twinkling lights, shiny ornaments dangling from the tree, and garland draped over your mantel—all reminders of the festive celebrations and family traditions that accompany the season.
This year, we're looking for fresh ways to make the holiday season even brighter, and West Elm's 2020 holiday lookbook is filled with brilliant ideas.
The lookbook features cozy rooms that pair cheerful color with midcentury modern flair. Styled with a look West Elm calls "holiday glam redefined," the lookbook layers luxurious velvet textures with metallic accents. To help you apply these ideas to your own home, the holiday product lineup features classic decorations, a nod to nostalgic traditions that include the iconic Shiny-Brite ornaments, as well as contemporary colors and textures.
Although the items span a range of color palettes and styles, there are a few key motifs that appear throughout the collection. These five holiday decorating trends pulled from the 2020 West Elm lookbook can add even more twinkle to your home this season, starting at just $6.
1
Nostalgia is at the heart of many holiday traditions, and we're leaning into that comfort even more this year. Vintage-style trimmings that remind us of Grandma's ornament collection are back in a big way. West Elm is embracing this trend with sets of Shiny-Brite ornaments ($29 for a set of 9) in the classic pastel colors beloved since the 1940s. Other vintage-inspired offerings include satin-covered ball ornaments ($6) and paper accordion pieces ($6) with a homemade feel.
2
Outdoor elements infuse interiors with a sense of warmth and calm, which is especially welcome around the holidays. Incorporate natural materials, such as wood and real or faux greenery, into your holiday decor for a fresh, inviting look. Drape West Elm's wooden bead garland ($30) across your mantel or down the center of a dining table to introduce a more organic feel. Pair it with small touches of greenery, like a lighted candelabrum ($50), to create a charming winter vignette.
3
Playful accents like pom-poms, tassels and polka dots are popping up all over holiday accessories this season. These fun embellishments add whimsy to more traditional decorations such as stockings, tree skirts and toppers, garlands and more. Embrace the trend with a bright red pom-pom tree skirt ($90) or this textured polka dot stocking ($35).
4
The holiday season welcomes all things merry and bright, and the subtle sheen of mercury glass makes the perfect pairing. This material features a shiny, crackled finish that creates a soft glow when lit from within. Decorate your coffee table with mercury glass candles ($12-$24) to create a festive ambience, or line your mantel with light-up mercury glass trees ($30-$70).
5
Plush pillows are a classic winter decorating idea that make living rooms and bedrooms feel even cozier in the cold months. This season's pillow collection at West Elm features bold color-blocked patterns and fun holiday motifs that offer extra comfort and serve as a piece of art for your sofa. This pillow cover with a minimalist woodland design ($35) was inspired by etched wood drawings and adds a festive touch to the room. It pairs well with other patterned pillows with a contemporary vibe, such as this cover with colorful overlapping shapes ($40) or this geometric puzzle design ($40).
