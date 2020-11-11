5 Festive Decorating Trends to Steal from West Elm's Holiday Lookbook

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's a special joy in seeing your home dressed up for the holidays. The strands of twinkling lights, shiny ornaments dangling from the tree, and garland draped over your mantel—all reminders of the festive celebrations and family traditions that accompany the season.

This year, we're looking for fresh ways to make the holiday season even brighter, and West Elm's 2020 holiday lookbook is filled with brilliant ideas.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

The lookbook features cozy rooms that pair cheerful color with midcentury modern flair. Styled with a look West Elm calls "holiday glam redefined," the lookbook layers luxurious velvet textures with metallic accents. To help you apply these ideas to your own home, the holiday product lineup features classic decorations, a nod to nostalgic traditions that include the iconic Shiny-Brite ornaments, as well as contemporary colors and textures.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of West Elm