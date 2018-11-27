Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You can find them on eBay for more than $400, but Amazon has them for a fraction of the cost. Here’s where you can find ceramic Christmas trees in different colors, sizes, styles, and price points.

If you grew up before the 2000s, you likely remember having a porcelain or ceramic Christmas tree in your home, or maybe you associate them with Grandma's annual holiday decor. The tabletop Christmas trees with built-in lights and a star on top was a Christmas decor staple for so many years—you could even find miniature versions that plugged into the wall as a nightlight and two-foot trees that spun or played music!

The iconic trees gained popularity in the 1970s and now, more than 40 years later, they're making a major comeback. According to Google, searches for ceramic Christmas trees have risen 480% in the last 10 years—and there are currently more than 7,200 Instagram posts with #ceramicchristmastree. And since there was a several-decade lapse in production of the trees, original 1970s creations can sell for hundreds of dollars now. Luckily, companies like Target and Amazon jumped on the trend a few years ago and began selling new versions for a fraction of the price, and we've rounded up the best deals.

To make sure you can display your own nostalgic Christmas decor, call Grandma, hit the local thrift store, or purchase one of our picks.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The adorable vintage trees left the home decor scene years ago, but they’re making a comeback in a big way. Since they've grown so much in popularity, there are dozens of options available online—but they're not always cheap. Larger models (like this 35-inch ceramic Christmas tree) are selling on eBay for almost $500! If you're just looking for a touch of holiday nostalgia, opt for a smaller tree from Amazon instead. This 7-inch tree retails for less than $20 and runs on 2 AA batteries, so you can display it anywhere in your home.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

A green tree with multicolored lights is the most iconic ceramic tree design, but don’t pass up your chance to get an all-white tree for a more subtle approach. You can display the tree as-is, but it's made from a white bisque material that's ready to paint, so you can completely customize your holiday display. Remove the bulbs and paint the tree however you like, then replace the rainbow lights for a festive design. Or, leave it white and decorate the tree in all red or green bulbs for a monochromatic look.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

We especially love how ceramic trees look on a holiday mantel or displayed in front of the Christmas tree. If you have modern holiday decor, a ceramic tree with multicolor bulbs will give your home a festive touch of whimsy. This 15-inch tree is covered in a gold glaze that's traditional enough to fit in with a classic red and green color scheme, but also fun enough to tie into a more modern holiday display.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Vermont Country Store

The holidays are a time for love, family, and tradition. Bring back all those warm feelings you had as a child with a ceramic Christmas tree you can hand down to each generation. These 13-inch trees are available in white and snow-topped pine green and are both adorned with tiny glass bulbs in a rainbow of colors.

Image zoom Courtesy of Plow and Hearth

If you're willing to splurge on a larger piece, there are bigger ceramic trees available for under $100. This 20-inch tree is battery-operated and has a gorgeous holly and snowflake pattern around the base. Plus, it's designed for all kinds of weather, so it can be displayed indoors or out.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon