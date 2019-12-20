15 Festive Ways to Decorate Your Kitchen for Christmas
The Ultimate Christmas Kitchen
Take advantage of the space above the cabinets to create your own woodland wonderland. Swap out regular wall art with some holiday-themed wooden or metal signs. Rustic wood slice chargers create a stylish foundation for a gingerbread display or floral centerpiece. If hosting a Christmas gathering, set up a hot cocoa station for guests to help themselves to a sweet treat.
Cottage Christmas Kitchen
Extend the charm of a cottage kitchen with a nature-inspired wreath decked with a variety of leafy greens and fruit. A red striped linen bow adds the look of vintage French linens. Dress the counters with a Nutcracker doll and small trees adorned with miniature ornaments. Add lights to a fresh-cut sprig of greenery for a delightful centerpiece that works well in the kitchen or on the dining table.
Country Christmas Kitchen
In a kitchen with lots of open shelves, copper, and wooden accessories mix well with white ceramic pieces during any season. Small touches, like adding candy canes to copper mugs, gives the kitchen a subtle holiday feel. Make the Christmas season come to life with a wreath on the vent hood and a Christmas sign on the backsplash. A colander with ornaments and a pitcher with fresh greenery add the finishing touches.
Deck the Kitchen Shelves
Open shelves are the perfect place to add Christmas cheer to the kitchen. Gather a collection of small Christmas trees. Think bottle brush trees or vintage ceramic trees. For a monochromatic look, pull together all white trees. For a little glamour, add trees with a touch of gold or silver. For a more natural look, go with realistic green trees. Further the vintage Christmas look with Santa mugs, a bowl of glass ornaments, or holiday wall art.
Farmhouse Christmas Kitchen
It doesn’t take a lot of décor to add a little Christmas cheer to the kitchen. Adorn cabinets or a pantry door with a wreath (or two) hung from a ribbon. Add a small Christmas tree or a few ceramic statues to open shelves for a subtle nod to the holidays.
Rustic Christmas Kitchen
Galvanized accessories and weathered wood accents create a rustic feel in the kitchen. Top kitchen cabinets with garland and wreaths for a festive touch. Vintage platters and wood boards dress the backsplash with a country Christmas vibe. Stick trees and bottle brush Christmas trees round out the charming Christmas kitchen style.
Christmas Beverage Station
Make your holiday party more festive with a decorative dry bar. Dress up the wine chiller with red ribbon and fresh greenery. Display a collection of white ceramic houses for a sophisticated twist on a holiday village. Add ornaments or bells for a little sparkle. Candy cane-inspired paper straws add whimsy to a make-your-own eggnog station.
Old Fashion Christmas Kitchen
Bring back the feel of yesteryear with simple additions to the kitchen. Fresh-cut sprigs of greenery add color and a delightful fragrance. Dried orange slices work well as hand-made ornaments or a charming addition to garland. Bottle brush Christmas trees are an easy accessory for an old-fashioned feel. Add a valance to cover modern appliance, such as a microwave, and further the vintage look.
Silver Christmas Kitchen
For a look that’s as crisp as fresh-fallen snow, pair silver wreaths above the kitchen sink. Use a wide navy blue ribbon to hang them with added style. Complete the wintery feel with vintage blue and white china.
Jolly Christmas Kitchen
Swap out the curtains above the sink for a red and white buffalo check pattern. Adorn kitchen windows with wreaths hung by wide red ribbons. A snowflake rug adds Christmas cheer from floor to ceiling. Set out a tray with hot cocoa supplies or gingerbread making ingredients for holiday fun you can make and enjoy together.
Elegant Christmas Kitchen
Adorn the backsplash with a frosted wreath covered in glittering ornaments and ribbon for a sophisticated Christmas style. Fresh wintery floral bouquets elevate the holiday look. A Christmas tea towel hung on the stove adds a touch of casual elegance to the space.
Editor’s Tip: We recommend you remove the wreath when cooking for a safe and happy holiday.
Christmas Baking Station
‘Tis the season for baking (and eating!) Christmas cookies. Give those hard-working baking canisters a holiday makeover with an evergreen sprig and a pinecone. For a more colorful look, wrap the canisters with a wide ribbon and finish it with a bow in front.
Bright Christmas Kitchen
Bold pops of red infuse a white kitchen with the spirit of Christmas. An oversize red plaid wreath in the kitchen window sets the tone for this playful style. Hang bright red and turquoise ornaments on a small tree. Use red cookware and linens to punctuate the bright additions to a white kitchen.
Countertop Christmas Display
Dedicate a small section of the kitchen counter to spreading Christmas cheer with a small decorative display. A vintage crate on the wall adds rustic charm (in any season). Set out a collection of pitchers and creamer cups. Add a few bottle brush trees and fresh cut greenery. Place glass ornaments on the counter for a dose of color and shine.
Christmas Shelf Display
Put your beloved cake stands to good use this Christmas. Use them to elevate holiday décor on open shelves in the kitchen. Set Christmas houses, small trees, or ornaments on them. Add a little fresh greenery for a natural vibe. String garland across the top shelf for a darling Christmas kitchen display.