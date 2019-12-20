15 Festive Ways to Decorate Your Kitchen for Christmas

By Megan Boettcher
December 20, 2019
Adam Albright
With the smell of fresh-baked goods in the air, it’s no wonder everyone always ends up in the kitchen. Make the heart of your home festive with pretty Christmas kitchen decorating ideas. From dressing the cabinets with garland to adding vintage bottle brush Christmas trees to open shelves, decorating the kitchen for Christmas is as easy as pie. And it will look just as delicious too!
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 15

The Ultimate Christmas Kitchen

Adam Albright Photography Inc

Take advantage of the space above the cabinets to create your own woodland wonderland. Swap out regular wall art with some holiday-themed wooden or metal signs. Rustic wood slice chargers create a stylish foundation for a gingerbread display or floral centerpiece. If hosting a Christmas gathering, set up a hot cocoa station for guests to help themselves to a sweet treat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Cottage Christmas Kitchen

Jay Wilde

Extend the charm of a cottage kitchen with a nature-inspired wreath decked with a variety of leafy greens and fruit. A red striped linen bow adds the look of vintage French linens. Dress the counters with a Nutcracker doll and small trees adorned with miniature ornaments. Add lights to a fresh-cut sprig of greenery for a delightful centerpiece that works well in the kitchen or on the dining table.

Buy It: Traditional Nutcracker Red/Black, $10, Target

3 of 15

Country Christmas Kitchen

Adam Albright

In a kitchen with lots of open shelves, copper, and wooden accessories mix well with white ceramic pieces during any season. Small touches, like adding candy canes to copper mugs, gives the kitchen a subtle holiday feel. Make the Christmas season come to life with a wreath on the vent hood and a Christmas sign on the backsplash. A colander with ornaments and a pitcher with fresh greenery add the finishing touches.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Deck the Kitchen Shelves

Adam Albright

Open shelves are the perfect place to add Christmas cheer to the kitchen. Gather a collection of small Christmas trees. Think bottle brush trees or vintage ceramic trees. For a monochromatic look, pull together all white trees. For a little glamour, add trees with a touch of gold or silver. For a more natural look, go with realistic green trees. Further the vintage Christmas look with Santa mugs, a bowl of glass ornaments, or holiday wall art.

Buy It: Santa Claus Mug, $9.50, Pottery Barn

5 of 15

Farmhouse Christmas Kitchen

Jay Wilde

It doesn’t take a lot of décor to add a little Christmas cheer to the kitchen. Adorn cabinets or a pantry door with a wreath (or two) hung from a ribbon. Add a small Christmas tree or a few ceramic statues to open shelves for a subtle nod to the holidays.

6 of 15

Rustic Christmas Kitchen

Jay Wilde

Galvanized accessories and weathered wood accents create a rustic feel in the kitchen. Top kitchen cabinets with garland and wreaths for a festive touch. Vintage platters and wood boards dress the backsplash with a country Christmas vibe. Stick trees and bottle brush Christmas trees round out the charming Christmas kitchen style.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Christmas Beverage Station

David Tsay

Make your holiday party more festive with a decorative dry bar. Dress up the wine chiller with red ribbon and fresh greenery. Display a collection of white ceramic houses for a sophisticated twist on a holiday village. Add ornaments or bells for a little sparkle. Candy cane-inspired paper straws add whimsy to a make-your-own eggnog station.

8 of 15

Old Fashion Christmas Kitchen

Jay Wilde

Bring back the feel of yesteryear with simple additions to the kitchen. Fresh-cut sprigs of greenery add color and a delightful fragrance. Dried orange slices work well as hand-made ornaments or a charming addition to garland. Bottle brush Christmas trees are an easy accessory for an old-fashioned feel. Add a valance to cover modern appliance, such as a microwave, and further the vintage look.

9 of 15

Silver Christmas Kitchen

THE WILDE PROJECT

For a look that’s as crisp as fresh-fallen snow, pair silver wreaths above the kitchen sink. Use a wide navy blue ribbon to hang them with added style. Complete the wintery feel with vintage blue and white china. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Jolly Christmas Kitchen

Anthony Masterson

Swap out the curtains above the sink for a red and white buffalo check pattern. Adorn kitchen windows with wreaths hung by wide red ribbons. A snowflake rug adds Christmas cheer from floor to ceiling. Set out a tray with hot cocoa supplies or gingerbread making ingredients for holiday fun you can make and enjoy together. 

Buy It: Snowflakes Flocked Doormat Red, $13, Target

11 of 15

Elegant Christmas Kitchen

THE WILDE PROJECT

Adorn the backsplash with a frosted wreath covered in glittering ornaments and ribbon for a sophisticated Christmas style. Fresh wintery floral bouquets elevate the holiday look. A Christmas tea towel hung on the stove adds a touch of casual elegance to the space.

Editor’s Tip: We recommend you remove the wreath when cooking for a safe and happy holiday.

12 of 15

Christmas Baking Station

Elizabeth Fourez

‘Tis the season for baking (and eating!) Christmas cookies. Give those hard-working baking canisters a holiday makeover with an evergreen sprig and a pinecone. For a more colorful look, wrap the canisters with a wide ribbon and finish it with a bow in front.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Bright Christmas Kitchen

David A. Land

Bold pops of red infuse a white kitchen with the spirit of Christmas. An oversize red plaid wreath in the kitchen window sets the tone for this playful style. Hang bright red and turquoise ornaments on a small tree. Use red cookware and linens to punctuate the bright additions to a white kitchen.

14 of 15

Countertop Christmas Display

Jay Wilde

Dedicate a small section of the kitchen counter to spreading Christmas cheer with a small decorative display. A vintage crate on the wall adds rustic charm (in any season). Set out a collection of pitchers and creamer cups. Add a few bottle brush trees and fresh cut greenery. Place glass ornaments on the counter for a dose of color and shine.

15 of 15

Christmas Shelf Display

Kritsada Panichgul

Put your beloved cake stands to good use this Christmas. Use them to elevate holiday décor on open shelves in the kitchen. Set Christmas houses, small trees, or ornaments on them. Add a little fresh greenery for a natural vibe. String garland across the top shelf for a darling Christmas kitchen display.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com