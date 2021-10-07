Pottery Barn Has a Nostalgic New Peanuts Christmas Collection

Spread a little Christmas cheer with Snoopy, Woodstock, and Charlie Brown!
By Emily VanSchmus
October 07, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every Christmas since before I was born, my family has snuggled up on the couch to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' together. It's become such an iconic tradition in my family that we just associate the Peanuts crew with the holiday season now. And this Christmas, Pottery Barn is making it easy to celebrate with Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the gang.

Pottery Barn's latest Christmas collection features classic scenes from the Peanuts holiday special, along with all your favorite characters. The Snoopy-inspired mugs are perfect for your movie night hot cocoa, and the kids will love setting out holiday cookies for Santa on the adorable cookie platter.

These are a few of my favorite pieces from the collection to inspire your holiday shopping. I've already added a few to my cart to give as gifts! And if you have your eye on something, don't wait to buy it: The Pottery Barn Peanuts Halloween collection started selling out right away, and we expect this one to be even more popular.

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Snoopy Face Stoneware Mug

$24, Pottery Barn

Enjoy a steaming mug of homemade hot cocoa or eggnog in these Snoopy-inspired stoneware mugs. The mugs are microwave safe (perfect for re-heating that morning cup of coffee) and can also go in the dishwasher. 

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Porcelain Appetizer Plates

$59, Pottery Barn

Whether you're serving Christmas dinner appetizers or just eating Christmas cookies before bed, these porcelain appetizer plates are the perfect way to add some holiday cheer to your kitchen. The set of 4 features classic Peanuts scenes, and in addition to being dishwasher and microwave safe, the plates are phthalate, BPA, lead, and latex free.

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Stocking Holders

$99, Pottery Barn

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, with hopes that Snoopy and Woodstock would soon be there—or something like that. When it's time to hang the stockings, these powder-coated aluminum stocking holders will make sure they stay put, no matter how many goodies Santa puts inside. 

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Holiday Guest Towels

$22, Pottery Barn

Welcome holiday guests with these classic Snoopy scenes printed on cotton and linen blend towels. They're machine washable, which makes prepping for (and cleaning up after) guests a breeze. 

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Porcelain Cookie Serving Platter

$59, Pottery Barn

Santa will get a chuckle out of the comic strip scene printed on this cookie tray. And since we don't recommend serving him frozen broccoli, here are a few of our favorite Christmas cookie recipes

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Holiday Lumbar Pillow Cover

$49, Pottery Barn

If you want to deck the halls and the bedrooms, Pottery Barn's line of Peanuts bedding is seriously adorable. They have it all (pillows, sheets, and blankets) but this sweet Snoopy pillow cover can be used anywhere in the house. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com