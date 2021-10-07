Pottery Barn Has a Nostalgic New Peanuts Christmas Collection
Every Christmas since before I was born, my family has snuggled up on the couch to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' together. It's become such an iconic tradition in my family that we just associate the Peanuts crew with the holiday season now. And this Christmas, Pottery Barn is making it easy to celebrate with Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the gang.
Pottery Barn's latest Christmas collection features classic scenes from the Peanuts holiday special, along with all your favorite characters. The Snoopy-inspired mugs are perfect for your movie night hot cocoa, and the kids will love setting out holiday cookies for Santa on the adorable cookie platter.
- Best for Hot Cocoa: Snoopy Face Stoneware Mug
- Best for Serving Dinner: Porcelain Appetizer Plates
- Best for Decorating: Stocking Holders
- Best for Guests: Holiday Guest Towels
- Best for Snacking: Porcelain Cookie Serving Platter
- Best Bedroom Update: Holiday Lumbar Pillow Cover
These are a few of my favorite pieces from the collection to inspire your holiday shopping. I've already added a few to my cart to give as gifts! And if you have your eye on something, don't wait to buy it: The Pottery Barn Peanuts Halloween collection started selling out right away, and we expect this one to be even more popular.
Related Items
Snoopy Face Stoneware Mug
Enjoy a steaming mug of homemade hot cocoa or eggnog in these Snoopy-inspired stoneware mugs. The mugs are microwave safe (perfect for re-heating that morning cup of coffee) and can also go in the dishwasher.
Porcelain Appetizer Plates
Whether you're serving Christmas dinner appetizers or just eating Christmas cookies before bed, these porcelain appetizer plates are the perfect way to add some holiday cheer to your kitchen. The set of 4 features classic Peanuts scenes, and in addition to being dishwasher and microwave safe, the plates are phthalate, BPA, lead, and latex free.
Stocking Holders
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, with hopes that Snoopy and Woodstock would soon be there—or something like that. When it's time to hang the stockings, these powder-coated aluminum stocking holders will make sure they stay put, no matter how many goodies Santa puts inside.
Holiday Guest Towels
Welcome holiday guests with these classic Snoopy scenes printed on cotton and linen blend towels. They're machine washable, which makes prepping for (and cleaning up after) guests a breeze.
Porcelain Cookie Serving Platter
Santa will get a chuckle out of the comic strip scene printed on this cookie tray. And since we don't recommend serving him frozen broccoli, here are a few of our favorite Christmas cookie recipes.
Holiday Lumbar Pillow Cover
If you want to deck the halls and the bedrooms, Pottery Barn's line of Peanuts bedding is seriously adorable. They have it all (pillows, sheets, and blankets) but this sweet Snoopy pillow cover can be used anywhere in the house.