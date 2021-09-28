Pottery Barn Just Dropped a Disney-Inspired Christmas Collection
Every year I look forward to stocking up on a few new Christmas pieces, and Pottery Barn just launched a line of Disney-inspired holiday decor that has me reaching for my wallet. I always find myself buying trinkets and cute decor pieces that don't have any real uses, so I love that this collection is both pretty and functional. The line features holiday entertaining essentials and home must-haves featuring whimsical red, white, and black designs.
- Best for Every Day: Stoneware Salad Plates
- Best for Warm Drinks: Stoneware Mug Set
- Best for Christmas Dinner: Holiday Cork Placemats
- Best for Guests: Holiday Guest Towels
- Best for the Table Setting: Holiday Cotton Tablecloth
If you're looking for a few new Christmas pieces for your home, stock up on plates, mugs, and other home decor pieces from Pottery Barn. These are a few of my favorite pieces to shop this holiday season.
Related Items
Stoneware Salad Plates
These stoneware plates are the perfect way to serve up your homemade cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve. They're dishwasher and microwave safe and match the brand's Mickey-inspired drinking glasses ($49) so you can leave him a cold glass of milk to go with the cookies.
Stoneware Mug Set
Hot cocoa is the perfect accompaniment to a holiday movie night, and we imagine it tastes even sweeter out of the Mickey-printed mugs. The set of two is dishwasher and microwave safe (score!) for easy clean-up and re-heating.
Holiday Cork Placemats
After all the time you spend making Christmas dinner, the last thing you want to do is spend more hours decorating the table. These cork placemats make creating gorgeous place settings a breeze—and they're so easy to clean, too! Plus, they're sustainably sourced and made from recycled materials.
Holiday Guest Towels
Welcome holiday guests with a fresh set of Mickey-inspired hand towels. Whether you hang them in the powder room or the guest bath (or grab a set for both!), they're an easy way to spread Christmas cheer all over the house. The set comes with two towels that are made from sustainably-sourced materials.
Holiday Cotton Tablecloth
If you're looking for a splurge-worthy item, consider saving up for this gorgeous holiday tablecloth. Made from 100% cotton, the 70 x 108-inch tablecloth features a sweet winter scene of Mickey and friends all the way around. Plus, you can machine wash it after the big meal.