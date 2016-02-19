21 Pink Christmas Decor Ideas That Spread Instant Cheer
Pink Christmas Tree
This 6-foot pink Christmas tree proves pink is the new evergreen. Break from tradition with this eye-catching artificial fir tree that features full PVC needles and a hinged design for easy storage. No matter how you style it, this tree is sure to turn heads.
Buy It: Best Choice Products 6ft Artificial Christmas Full Fir Tree, $79.99, Walmart
Stunning String Art
This year, skip the traditional Christmas tree and create your own with bright pink string art! This pink Christmas decoration can easily be made with clear hooks and pink yarn. Attach hooks to the wall in a triangle shape and thread the string through at random. Add some Christmas cards and a few presents—that's it!
Simple Pink Mantel
A festive holiday mantel doesn't have to be filled with fussy decorations. Choose a few neutral items and accent them with bold pink trees. Get the look by using a combination of mercury glass trees, pinecones, and pink bottle brush trees.
Pink Ombre Christmas Tree
Stop Santa in his tracks with this pink ombre Christmas tree. With 347 tinsel branches and 150 twinkle lights, it shines bright all on its own. Perfect for making a statement in small spaces, this slim 6-foot tree comes complete with a matching pink plastic stand.
Buy It: 6ft. Pre-Lit Alexa Artificial Christmas Tree, $64.99, Michaels
Felt Heart Ornament
This Christmas, say it with a handmade ornament. These easy-to-make stitched felt hearts will stand out on the tree and make a sweet holiday gift. We love the unexpected pop of hot pink they add to your existing Christmas decorations.
Pretty in Pink Packages
These Christmas gifts stand out thanks to the neon pink ribbon. Wrap your gifts in neutral papers to keep the attention on the brightly colored bows and toppers. Use double-stick tape when wrapping for a clean look.
Pink Tabletop Tree
Dip your toe into the pink Christmas decor trend with this mini tabletop tree. Measuring just three feet tall, it's ideal for adding just a touch of the trendy color to your space. It comes ready-to-decorate with hot pink tinsel branches and a matching stand.
Buy It: National Tree 3' Pink Tinsel Tree with Plastic Stand, $17, Walmart
Bold Pink Wreath
Christmas decorations don't get brighter than this! Create a stunning holiday wreath with your old sweater. Simply cut the sleeves off and glue them around a plain wreath form. Accent the DIY Christmas wreath with cut felt leaves and pink pom-poms.
Blush Pink Christmas Ornaments
Trim the tree with this pretty rose 100-piece ornament set. Made from durable shatter-resistant plastic, these shimmery ball ornaments are perfect for layering on your Christmas tree. As one reviewer noted, "There is no way to tell these are plastic unless you drop one. They look as pretty as any glass ornaments."
Buy It: 100ct Christmas Ornament Set Champagne Blush and Dusty Rose, $30, Target
Pretty Poinsettias
Not all poinsettias are red! To make this pink Christmas decoration a reality, simply display a few cut blooms on your mantel. Keep the vases and accessories simple so the flowers shine. Add a sentimental touch to your Christmas decor with a few of your favorite holiday cards.
Pink Tinsel Tree
Pull Christmas inspiration from the decor you already have! These year-round pink throw pillows are a complementary accent to a shimmery tinsel tree. Use coordinating gift wrap to carry the pink theme from the tree to the presents.
Vintage Ornament Wreath
Instead of trimming the tree, decorate your evergreen wreath. Hang small vintage mercury glass ornaments on the branches of a fresh evergreen wreath. Secure with florists wire so they don't fall off, and hang with a pretty pink velvet ribbon.
Shimmery Ornaments
This quick Christmas decoration is as easy as filling a brass bowl with vintage pink ornaments. Look for pink glass ornaments at antique stores, flea markets, second-hand stores, and even yard sales. Use a variety of shapes for added interest.
Editor's Tip: This is a great way to display ornaments that might be imperfect or damaged. Simply hide the bad side!
Pink Christmas Wreath
This bright pink wreath is a cheery alternative to classic evergreen. Display it on your door or use it to complete your decorated holiday mantel. With 50 pre-lit pink lights, this 24-inch wreath will shine brightly from Christmas till Valentine's Day.
Pink Diorama Ornament
Create a DIY Christmas ornament that's modern and whimsical at the same time! Perfect for making with kids, this pink ornament starts with a plain cardboard box. Add a small figurine and a little polyfill, and you've got a sweet scene perfect for hanging on your Christmas tree.
Pastel Pink Unicorn Ornament
Nothing says pink like a fun DIY unicorn ornament. Accent the magical Christmas decoration with pink flowers and rosy cheeks. It doesn't take much to make—it all starts with a plain glass ball ornament.
Pink Christmas Mantel
Make the most of what you already have, and create a stunning holiday mantel at the same time! Raid your kitchen for a collection of dishes in coordinating shades of pink. Set them on your mantel and fill them with small tea light candles. Add sprigs of fresh holiday greenery and berries.
Buy It: Trestle Goblets in Blush (Set of 4), $29.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Modern Snow Globe
This pretty-in-pink snow globe is the perfect accent to your modern holiday decor. Make it using a recycled jar, small bottle brush tree, faux snow, and pink pom-pom trim. They also make lovely handmade Christmas gifts.
Buy It: Miniature Pink Bottle Brush Christmas Trees With Frost, $18, Michaels
Pink Place Setting
This Christmas table setting sparkles with all things pink! Pink ornaments, bottle brush trees, linens, and even dishware sets the scene for a festive Christmas dinner. Set the table on a fun, patterned tablecloth.
Simple Christmas Wreath
Want to make a handmade Christmas wreath that doesn't require much time or tools? This simple laurel wreath is perfect! To make, wrap cut greenery around florists wire and bend into a horseshoe shape. Finish with a bright pink ribbon tied in a classic bow, and you're done!
Red and Pink Color Scheme
The classic Christmas combo of red and green is iconic, but we love the unexpected pairing of red and pink. Set up your Christmas buffet with classic red decor, and layer on pink accents. Here we used flowers and napkins to get the look.