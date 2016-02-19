Our Favorite Real Home Christmas Living Rooms
Turquoise Holiday Decorations
A neutral living room becomes playful thanks to an eye-catching candelabra and ornaments. The mantel is accentuated with a fresh evergreen garland along with whimsical trinkets like miniature gnomes, red mushrooms, and mice.
French Country-Inspired Christmas Decor
Homeowner Lynn Eastin's sophisticated Christmas living room is filled with mirrored surfaces reflecting the soft glow put of the tree's string lights. A vase of tulips, potted paperwhites on the mantel, sequin pillows, and a wreath hung on the fireplace mirror contribute to the understated elegance of the nature-inspired space.
Striking Holiday Decor
Everything about this cheery room -- eye-catching stockings, vibrant tree ornaments, and bright holiday figurines -- complement the existing orange sofa and pink, blue, and yellow pillows. Even a holiday wreath above the fireplace is adorned with colorful ribbons.
Festive Bar Cart Idea
Keep a gold bar cart stocked and ready for seasonal entertaining in a Christmas living room full of warm and inviting accents. A large red banner spells out the mood while fleece and flannel fabrics in embroidery hoops on the mantel reinforce the cozy atmosphere.
Eclectic Christmas Living Room
Artwork made by homeowner Way Way Allen’s friends and family add life to a crisp white wall while red and blue ikat pillows have the same effect on the sofa. A vase full of striped 'Popov' amaryllis flaunt more traditional holiday hues along with the classic red, white, and gold tree ornaments.
Old-Fashion Holiday Accents
Coordinating with the existing antique theme, the homeowner sought after old-world stockings, pillows, and decorations to boost the cozy nature of this Christmas living room. Festive poinsettias dazzle in an enamelware pitcher on the neutral coffee table.
All-White Christmas Color Scheme
Keep choosing your decor simple when you pick one color to dominate the room. A white tree, chair slipcovers, and assorted candies offer a crisp, clean feel to an elegant home. Adorn the tree with ornaments in a light color palette to add drama.
Nautical Christmas Decorations
Red, white, and blue aren't just for summertime. We love the nautical stockings and throws in this beachy home.
Wreath and Ribbon Garland
Year-round red accents in the living room make decorating for Christmas super easy! When holiday time comes, just add stockings that match the throw pillows, hang a few wreaths with some red ribbon, and remember the tree, of course.
Gorgeous Christmas Greenery
Here's proof that Christmas decorating doesn't have to be over the top. A simple but matching tree, garland, and wreath dress up this living room with minimal effort.
Classic Christmas Color Palette
Choose a pop of red for festive and traditional decor. Bright poinsettias and a classic tree take this white-walled room to Christmastime stardom.
Gold and Green Christmas Decorations
Beige chairs and a trellis pattern rug let the gold and green Christmas decor do the talking.
Countryside Christmas
A rustic-looking home calls for outdoorsy Christmas decor. Drape greenery (real or faux) along ledges for a subtle but festive look that you won't want to take down.
Gray Christmas Decorations
A large chalkboard calendar makes counting down until Christmas easy. Two bright white trees, which get added height from galvanized tub stands, balance out the gray tones of the rest of the room.
Pretty Pom-Pom Garland Idea
A Christmas living room with clean lines and patterns craves a tree with some spontaneity. Add texture with a pretty pom-pom garland.
Gold Holiday Decorations
Gold curtains look like they were made for Christmastime when accented with a simple wreath and tree. Cozy blankets complete the scene and make warming up by the fireplace super comfy.
Silver Christmas Tree
Bold silver ornaments on this Christmas tree match the subtle silver reindeer leaping over the mantel. Complete the look with a pile of wrapped Christmas gifts in coordinating paper. Add pops of winter greenery like pine branches gives this metallic Christmas living room a rustic touch.
Vintage-Inspired Christmas Decor
Holiday decorating doesn't need to be overdone. Michigan-born Maria Marcusse adds hints of red and green to her already weathered-looking living room to give it a classic Christmas feel.
Bright Holiday Color Scheme
Diane Henkler chooses bright, uncoventional colors instead of a traditional look for her home. Lime green, bright pink, and turquoise accents match the bright turquoise credenza.
Non-Traditional Christmas Color Scheme
Red and green are beautiful but we love how this family created a chic winter wonderland in shades of blue. Using Christmas decorations in unexpected colors like turqoise, green, and silver adds a sophisticated touch to your holiday decor. We love how the metallic accents add a pop of holiday glam to this pretty Christmast living room.
Traditional Christmas Living Room
This look is traditional with a twist! Deck your living room in classic red and green but add a playful theme. Here we decorated with ribbons, a dog motif, and pops of red. Finish the look with packages topped with classic red bows.