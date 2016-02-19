Decorate Your Staircase for Christmas

Instead of swags of greenery trailing down the banister, try these greenery bunches. Natural birch branches form the backbone, but red twig dogwood or other branches would work just as well. Use thin florist's wire to lash them to the banister posts along with evergreens and sprays of bright red winterberries. Matte and glossy chartreuse ornaments add pops of color. Tie it all together with a chartreuse velvet ribbon.