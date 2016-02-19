Decorate Your Staircase for Christmas
Merry & Bright
Give the traditional staircase evergreen swag a burst of fresh color and style by adding a bright green layer of bells of Ireland and complete the cheerful package with big red bows.
Hung with Care
Hospitality Pineapple
Red ribbon encircles this garland, ending in a large bow with long streamers. A pineapple adornment, a traditional hospitality symbol, sits on top of the post.
Bundles of Spirit
Instead of swags of greenery trailing down the banister, try these greenery bunches. Natural birch branches form the backbone, but red twig dogwood or other branches would work just as well. Use thin florist's wire to lash them to the banister posts along with evergreens and sprays of bright red winterberries. Matte and glossy chartreuse ornaments add pops of color. Tie it all together with a chartreuse velvet ribbon.
Simply Tied
Orange ribbon is the single adornment on the bay leaf garland trailing down this staircase.
Added Accents
White twigs dipped in mica, glittery snowflake ornaments, and old-fashioned ice skates add a frosty touch to the traditional greens-and-ribbon garland on this staircase. Don't forget to adorn the steps, too, with a couple of pretty wrapped presents and a pail of ornamented greens.
Pine and Ribbon Garland
Create a country garland by adding a red-and-white checked ribbon to loosely swagged pine roping.
Citrus Standout
Wreaths on Display
Put wreaths on display beyond the front door. Here, they form an exuberant showcase of evergreens and berries on a stairway. Intertwine glass ball ornaments, additional leaves, and berry clusters for increased festivity.
Goodbye, Greens
Pinecones, usually a holiday understudy, mix with ribbon and beads as an unusual stand-in for a traditional garland.
Pretty Poinsettias
Elegance is often found in simplicity. Pull the poinsettias out of their pots to add a splash of blooms along a garland. You can put their stems in tubes of water to make them last longer. Accent the top and bottom of the arrangement with large bows that complement the flowers' color.