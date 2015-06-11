This DIY Evergreen Candle Will Make Your Holidays Even Brighter

These gorgeous Christmas candles are ready in under 15 minutes and require just three inexpensive materials! Create several use them to decorate your Christmas dinner table or give them as handmade holiday gifts. They're an inexpensive and thoughtful present for anyone who likes to decorate with candles. We used snipped Arborvitae pieces to create our candles—you'll often find Arborvitae growing as privacy fences or shaped into garden art. You can also use faux greenery to create a lasting decoration. Get crafting and celebrate the season with this easy holiday candle project—it will be done faster than Santa's sleigh!

Image zoom

How to Make an Evergreen Candle

Supplies Needed

Glass hurricane candle holder

Evergreen pieces like Arborvitae branches

Spray adhesive

Scissors or garden shears

Pillar candles

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own handmade Christmas decoration. Customize your candle holder with your favorite seasonal greenery.

Image zoom

Step 1: Prepare Glass and Greenery

Prepare the glass surface by cleaning it with window cleaner and wiping dry. The glass should be completely dry so the greenery will stick. Then select any flat evergreen pieces you would like to use. The flatter the better so the greenery will stick. Evenly coat the greenery with spray adhesive—you'll want the greenery completely covered so it will stick to the glass.

Image zoom

Step 2: Attach to Container

Wait a few seconds for the adhesive to get tacky and then attach each piece to the container with the ends hanging from the bottom of the container. Press firmly to ensure the greenery has securely adhered to the glass.

Image zoom

Step 3: Trim Greenery

Allow the greenery to dry for a few minutes. Then trim the bottoms with sturdy scissors or garden shears. Place a pillar candle in the holder and your easy Christmas centerpiece is done! Try using this technique to decorate with other seasonal greenery like false cypress or fern leaves.