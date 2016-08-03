These Easy Homemade Christmas Decorations Will Make Your Home Merry and Bright
Buffalo Check Artwork
DIY indoor Christmas decorations don't have to be complicated to make! This buffalo check holiday art is ready in just three simple steps and can be customized with your favorite colors. Finish this farmhouse Christmas craft with a simple boxwood wreath.
Polar Bear Door Decoration
This homemade Christmas decoration idea starts in your kitchen! To create the polar bear wreath, glue two metal mixing bowls together. A quick coat of paint and some felt pieces transform them into a cheery winter door hanger.
Buy It: Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 6), $24.99, Walmart
Gingerbread House Village
Dress up your holiday mantel with a sweet gingerbread house village. A few simple royal icing embellishments turn this DIY indoor Christmas decoration into a wintery forest of trees, cottages, and animals. To prop up cookies for display, bake scraps and cut into small triangles. Let cool. Attach the "kickstands" to the backs of cookies using icing.
Christmas Mantel Village
This creative homemade Christmas decoration starts with inexpensive paper chipboard! Make your own Christmas village and display it on your holiday mantel with simple evergreen springs and a classic wreath.
Evergreen Swag Wreath
A plain evergreen swag wreath anchors this homemade holiday decoration. To create your own Christmas swag wreath, attach pinecones, red berries, and faux eucalyptus with florists wire. Finish with an oversize red pom-pom bow.
Buy It: Handmade Holiday Christmas 24'' Pine Teardrop, $6.99, Joann
Chalkboard Christmas Sign
It's the most wonderful time of the year! A carol-theme chalkboard lets you display your favorite holiday lyrics with pride. You can find chalkboard paint at your home improvement store, paint a board of your choosing, and dress it up with a rustic frame.
Editor's Tip: Once you've decided how to decorate a chalkboard for Christmas, put the extra paint to good use with these easy chalkboard projects.
Snowflake Window Cling
To create a unique snowflake window cling, lay plastic wrap over our free pattern and trace with white dimensional paint. For extra sparkle, add clear glitter to the design. These snowflakes stick to any glass surface, and they're a classic all winter long.
Sweater Cozies
Add warmth and comfort to your traditional decor by repurposing old sweaters. Make container cozies by cutting off the cuff end of a sweater sleeve and whipstitching the bottom into a circle. Turn down the sweater edge and sew on jingle bells.
Embellish Your Wreath
Seasonal crafting can be as simple as exploring your pantry. To enhance a moss-covered wreath, glue almonds and cranberries into a star shape, then attach them to a wreath. This creative Christmas wreath adds character to your decor without breaking the bank!
Ornament Pillows
Removable pillow covers let you effortlessly transition your throw pillows from season to season. For the Christmas edition, cut scraps of assorted fabric into ornament shapes, and use iron-on medium weight interfacing to secure them to the pillow front, stitching on ribbon.
Monogram Christmas Ornament
Decorate a homemade Christmas ornament for every member of the family! Wooden letters can be customized to fit your family members' personalities or used to bring a little matching sparkle to your twinkling tree. Just brush on a layer of decoupage medium, add glitter to the surface, seal, and hang using holiday ribbon.
DIY Reindeer Forest Scene
Display a herd of reindeer among a forest of handcrafted bottle-brush trees. Pull apart short strands of sisal rope, twist them with wire, then use spray paint to create bushy tall-trunk trees. Paint a herd of miniature plastic reindeer, add glitter and beaded details, then use a cribbage board to display the trees and Christmas creatures.
Pine and Felt-Ball Garlands
Christmas garlands aren't just for the mantel anymore—use branches around the house for a cohesive Christmas atmosphere. Drape a felt-ball garland alongside the pine over a full-length mirror to add playful texture to existing decor.
DIY Advent Calendar
Personalized Advent calendars make the countdown to Christmas even more meaningful. Start your own Advent board by wrapping foam core with linen and framing the board. Dress up plain gift tags by printing numbers and adding a small bauble or gift to each tag.
Stacked Nesting Boxes
Holiday boxes can be a decorating gift of their own. Stack nesting boxes on each other, then secure them with ribbon. To make your own, cover a variety of boxes in papier-mache. This decor can easily be dismantled and stored when the season ends.
Editor's Tip: If displaying these outside, ensure the display is in a covered space or plan to bring inside if a white Christmas is in store.
Silver Cording and Pine Display
Spell out a seasonal greeting by pinning silver cording to a linen-wrapped piece of foam core. Miniature cedar pine dresses up your antiques with extra holiday cheer.
Metallic Magnolia Wreath
Metallic spray paint takes a DIY magnolia wreath to glamorous new heights. Place the wreath in a protected, well-ventilated area, then go over it with light strokes of silver spray paint. Consider pulling out a few leaves and flipping them over to the unpainted side to expose a different color and add dimension to the finished wreath.