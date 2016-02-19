Holiday Decor that Lasts from Thanksgiving to Christmas

Give thanks all season long with a holiday-theme platter. To make, use an electric die-cutting machine to create a vinyl decal in your festive phrase of choice (or purchase premade cutout decals from the crafts store). Peel off the backing and carefully place the decals on top of a clean ceramic platter, pushing the letters firmly into place with your fingertips. Remove the protective film.

Editor's Tip: Fill the platter with cookies for the perfect last-minute gift for teachers, the mailman, or the family next door.

(image credit: Alicia Dirago)