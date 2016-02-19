Holiday Decor that Lasts from Thanksgiving to Christmas
Make a Mercury Glass Statement
Add holiday shimmer to your home with a quick grouping of mercury glass vases -- and if you don't have any on hand, just click below to learn how to make your own! Create a variety of vessels in different shapes and sizes, then group them together for a quick and classy table display. A few sprigs of greenery (with red berries, once Thanksgiving has past!) provide delicate color.
Craft a Fruity Wreath
Place this lush, harvest-themed wreath on your mantel for a fresh-and-fruity take on holiday decor. To form the leafy wreath, we bunched lemon leaves and secured them around a wreath frame with floral wire. A little hot-glue joins faux pears, oranges, and nuts together, and a quick wrap in floral wire binds the fruity grouping to the wreath. You can use real fruit, if preferred, but we recommend faux fruit for long-lasting cheer.
Make Your Mantel Glow
Sometimes the best holiday light displays are indoors. To make your mantel merry and gorgeously bright, just spray-paint a faux leaf garland in light-reflecting shades of silver and gold. Glimmering metallic votives team up with an oversized mirror to magnify the sheen. Round out your transitional mantel with a couple evergreen boughs (easily scrounged from yard clippings!) for color, balance, and a nod to the season.
Pile On the Apples
Make a modern cornucopia by piling Granny Smith apples, pine cones and greenery in a vintage suitcase. Double the visual impact by using the open suitcase top as a frame for your favorite winter photograph; just use double-sided tape to secure the image in place.
Design a Sweater Wreath -- Fast!
Four supplies and three easy steps separate you from an adorable sweater wreath that spans the seasons.
Pick a Pretty Palette
Need a color scheme for your mantel that's impressively festive but not too Christmassy? You can't go wrong with gold and green. String bold, shiny magnolia branches with green floral wire to create a lush garland, then layer in eye-catching accessories like gold birds, starbursts and towering paperwhites in metallic containers.
Design a Thankful Tray
Give thanks all season long with a holiday-theme platter. To make, use an electric die-cutting machine to create a vinyl decal in your festive phrase of choice (or purchase premade cutout decals from the crafts store). Peel off the backing and carefully place the decals on top of a clean ceramic platter, pushing the letters firmly into place with your fingertips. Remove the protective film.
Editor's Tip: Fill the platter with cookies for the perfect last-minute gift for teachers, the mailman, or the family next door.
(image credit: Alicia Dirago)
Enhance a Tea Light
The flicker of a pretty candle is an easy way to add cheer to your holiday table all season. Make these mini candleholders by outfitting six-point star cookie cutters around tea lights. Loop flat gold wire around a star point and curve the wire up and over the candle (giving plenty of room for the flame). Twist the end of the wire around the opposite star point to secure. Repeat two more times to create the star dome.
(image credit: Mette Jakobsen)
Take a Forest Stroll... Indoors!
Craving the lushness of evergreen foliage, but not quite ready to put up your Christmas tree? Put it on a plate! To get the look, print images of pinecones and evergreen boughs onto decal paper, then spray the print-outs with acrylic clear coat spray. After the paper dries, cut around the edges of each image and place decals in a shallow, water-filled dish. When decals begin to curl away from the paper backing (after 2 to 3 minutes), remove each decal from the water and slide the image off, placing it face up on a plate. Smooth the image onto the plate with a wet paper towel, removing any bubbles by gently pressing. Allow images to dry completely before displaying.
Frame Your Own Woodsy Art
Trade plates for frames with these easy DIY botanical art prints! Grab some evergreen fern fronds, a few heavy books, wax paper, and Mod Podge, and see how it's done.
Cover Lightbulbs with Rope
Don't throw away your old, burnt-out lightbulbs! Instead, put them to better use throughout the entire holiday season by employing this clever trick. Use glue to add coiled rope or twine to the bottom of a lightbulb. Continue wrapping until the entire bulb is covered and no glass is showing. Finish by gluing on a real piece of twig at the top to act as a stem. Style a bunch in a bowl or as a tabletop centerpiece.
Editor's Note: Don't use fluorescent lightbulbs as these contain mercury and could be dangerous if they broke
(image credit: Sweet Society)
Wrap Wood Veneer as Napkin Rings
Make the spirit of the holiday season last from that special family dinner in November all the way through December 25 with DIY wooden napkin rings. Create the rings by snipping pieces of adhesive wood veneer to size -- one 6-1/2 inches long and another 8-1/2 inches. Lay the pieces' adhesive sides toward each other and iron into place (avoid the exposed edge on the 8-1/2-inch piece). Curl the exposed edge of the longer piece of veneer to meet the opposite end and gently hold it against the iron; this will create what looks like an uppercase "D" shape, which prevents the ring from rolling away. Let cool, lightly sand any raw edges, and wrap around a cotton napkin.
(image credit: Jenny Batt)
Design a Whitewashed Wooden Centerpiece
As this project proves, a simple wooden box makes a perfect centerpiece. Nail together your own wooden panels, or simply purchase a plain wooden box. Brush on a diluted white paint for the first layer and follow with a coat of dry-brushed white paint. While the paint is still wet, wipe off excess until you achieve your desired finish. To fill, spray-paint pinecones gold and toss inside.(image credit: Gretchen Holcombe)
Display New and Old Photographs
Thanksgiving and Christmas are traditionally times of gathering for family and friends, so when better to display a collection of photographs that's often hiding in an album or on the computer hard drive? Label the ever-changing groupings in this low-cost display -- made with clothespins and twine -- with metal scrapbooking label corners, and mount the photos onto pieces of cardstock using photo corners.
Repurpose Distinctive Ornaments
Some decorations excel at evoking the festive nature of the season, making them perfect accents for entryways, countertops, and side tables. Here, several colorful pieces hang from a branch (still clinging to a few of its autumn leaves). Secure the branch in a pitcher filled with small rocks or marbles; cover the top with moss. The piece works well on its own, or surrounded with other jars filled with colorful candy.
Editor's Tip: Make your display span the seasons—Halloween to Thanksgiving to Christmas—by swapping ornaments and candy.
Dress Up Inexpensive Ornaments
Paint and glitter can be fantastic helpers to create miniature focal points around your house. For example, classic gray paint and a dusting of glitter add contrast and sparkle to ordinary decorations. Wrap a tiny box in neutral paper and add pinecones and greenery for color.
Craft a Wintry Window
Creating a festive flurry inside your home is easy, even if real snow clouds haven't arrived yet. Get the look by cutting tree shapes from foam-core board, then hot-gluing the shapes together into a single wintry forest. Attach the forest to your window pane with double-sided tape. To create snowflakes suspended in mid-air, thread white pom-poms through fishing line and drape them above the forest, taping the lengths of line in place on the window pane.
Maintain Your Existing Decor
Ensure your decorating feels at home from holiday to holiday by enhancing everyday spots with cheery details. For example, here a bit of greenery on the table and hung as a wreath offer a subtle nod to the time of year. A chain of jingle bells adds sound effect to the decor.
Create an Artful Tree
If you want to start your display of holiday-theme trees a little early this year, try this space-saving, sculptural idea. Cut a short branch with many off-shoots; secure inside a container filled with florist's foam and cover the top with moss. Spray-paint small pinecones in three complementary hues -- here we used blue, white, and silver -- and accent with small items such as stars and a length of chiffon ribbon.
Gather Ornaments in a Bowl
It's never too early to unpack a pretty collection of ornaments, especially when you have a handsome way of displaying them. Take this silver bowl: It's a lovely receptacle for ornaments. A few striped balls add just a pop of color.
Editor's Tip: Try changing the color, finish, or shape for visual variety that blends seamlessly with your nonholiday decor.
Focus on Neutrals
Colors that are festive without being exclusive to one season are a great way to ensure your decorating accents remain transitional from month to month. For example, cheery silver and gold orbs add welcome textural contrast to end-of-season landscape items, such as pinecones, displayed under glass cloches.
Accent Doors and Windows with Cheery Wreaths
Simple, handmade wreaths make charming, understated touches on doors and windows. Peppermint candies supply both color and shape in this piece; simply hot-glue flat candies (about 250 for a 10-inch wreath) in close, neat rows. Fill in any gaps with small cinnamon candies, then hang from a wide ribbon.
Bring the Outdoors In
Transitional pieces that work year-round take center stage at holiday time when paired with in-season items. Evergreens offer a rich counterpoint to these glossy white containers, one accented with chalkboard paint. Berry picks covering the soil lend a welcome pop of color. When the holidays are over and the weather warms, plant the evergreens in your yard or in a larger container outside.
Play Up Natural Holiday Elements
Tuck a small vase inside a larger glass urn and fill the space between the two with mixed nuts. Fill the small vase with water and add fresh flowers or greenery.
Showcase Special Holiday Items
One of the easiest -- and cheapest -- ways to add timeless cheer at Thanksgiving and Christmas is to take what you already have, but draw attention to it in new and unusual ways. For example, group a few of your favorite holiday figures and ornaments under a glass garden cloche, for an instant, no-cost tabletop focal point. The best part? You can change the still life from year to year (or day to day).
Use Greenery for Color
Strategically placed greenery adds warmth and welcome texture to nearly any spot in the home from Thanksgiving through Christmas. Draw the eye up by draping greenery over a cabinet, or keep the focus on a tablescape or sideboard with a similar garland.
Mismatch Glass Pieces for Your Mantel
To make your mantel holiday-ready in minutes, pair a few red-hue glasses, votives, vases, and champagne flutes together and fill with mini white candles. Tuck a few real or faux berries around the containers for a lovely interior accent that will please no matter the season.
Group Different Materials
Candles and fruit are complementary materials that allow you to easily create artful decorating accents that last from autumn through year's end. Try miniature fruits -- kumquats, clementines -- tucked in a patterned glass bowl; tuck a large pillar candle at the center. Dot shimmery votives of varying heights and widths for pretty mantelpiece glow.
Highlight Seasonal Objects in Unusual Colors
Picking up natural symbols -- leaves are a sure sign of autumn -- from one season and displaying them into the next also helps your decorating bridge the gap from holiday to holiday. Glued to a velvet ribbon, these pretty fabric leaves in unexpected (and mainly neutral) tones of white, silver, and icy blue make a lovely, draping accent on a tabletop, buffet, or mantel.
New Ways to Display Holiday Greetings
Displaying holiday cards is a beloved tradition. Here, a collection is paired with an evergreen garland to decorate an inside doorway that leads from the living room to the kitchen. Add a few small holiday balls or ribbon for additional color.
Combine Colors and Accents
Pinecones evoke autumn, while silver and blue often call to mind winter. A deft combination of the two provides a dramatic yet easy decorating accent. Here, various shades of spray paint transform the textural beauty of pinecones.