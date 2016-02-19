15 Classic Red and Green Christmas Decorating Ideas

Make Christmas decorating a snap by simply adding ready-made holiday items to your decor. Choose a collection of stockings in classic holiday colors, add a red poinsettia plant, and keep the mantel decor simple with small evergreen trees, ornaments, and pinecones.

Editor's Tip: Plan ahead for next year. Purchase red or green slipcovers, pillows, and glassware at after-Christmas sales. You'll be able to add bursts of holiday color at a budget price.