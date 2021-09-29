Deck the Halls: 11 Farmhouse Christmas Signs to Buy This Year

It's never too early to start decorating!
By Megan Boettcher
September 29, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lovers of farmhouse style adore timeworn vintage signs, and when it's time to celebrate Christmas the appeal of rustic wooden and metal signs grows even stronger. But there's no reason to scour vintage markets and second-hand shops hoping to find the perfect farmhouse Christmas sign. There are plenty of new farmhouse-style signs with distressed finishes and handcrafted touches that you can buy right now to decorate for Christmas.

Here are a few of our favorite farmhouse Christmas signs you can buy online right now.

Related: 22 Farmhouse Christmas Crafts to Make Today

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy / ToeFishArt

Vintage North Pole Sign

$128, Etsy

Ho! Ho! Ho! Dress your walls in a farmhouse Christmas sign that looks like it came straight from the North Pole. This rustic sign is printed on canvas and gallery wrapped around a wood frame for durability. It's the perfect addition to a front entry or living room.

Credit: Courtesy of Personal Creations

Vintage Sled Sign

$46, Personal Creations

Remember flying down a snow-covered hill on a rickety old sled? Bring that memory to life with a wooden Christmas sign in the shape of a vintage sled. Customize it with your last name for an extra special touch.

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy / TheHolidayPorch

Personalized Christmas Tree Sign

$60, Etsy

Customize this rustic wooden tree farm Christmas sign with your last name. It sets the tone for a vintage-style Christmas. It would also make a great gift this season.

Credit: Courtesy of The Jolly Christmas Shop

Metal Bake Shop Sign

$39, The Jolly Christmas Shop

With the look of a vintage metal sign, this farmhouse Christmas sign is perfect for the baker in the family. Gift it to a loved one or add it to your own kitchen this Christmas. Be sure to hang it up before it's time to start decorating the Christmas sugar cookies.

Credit: Courtesy of Smallwoods

Christmas Sign with Holly

$60, Smallwood Home

We wish you a Merry Christmas! The distressed text on this Christmas sign lends it a rustic feel. Printed on white board, the sign is lightweight and easy to swap in and out for the season. The handmade wooden frame adds a charming farmhouse touch.

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Wooden Plank Christmas Sign

$19, Walmart

Capture the feel of a vintage print with this wooden Christmas sign. With a weathered finish it looks like a piece that's been in the family for years. Hang it anywhere for a rustic Christmas feel.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Rustic Basket Wall Sign

$58, Target

Vintage tobacco baskets are a hallmark of any farmhouse style home. This charming piece adds a big dose of "JOY" to a classic design. The red letters and green metal wreath that serves as an "O" add a jolly pop of color.

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy / TheMtnBluebirdCo

Countdown to Christmas

$110, Etsy

Build up the anticipation to Christmas Day with a countdown calendar with farmhouse style. Painted numbers on a wood background have a distinctive look as no two pieces of wood are the same. A petite grapevine wreath circles each day until Christmas with country charm.

Credit: Courtesy of Kirklands

Watercolor Christmas Tree Print

$23, Kirklands

Embrace the simplicity of a farmhouse Christmas with a series of watercolor Christmas trees on a white background. Woven into the design are lyrics from the classic Christmas carol "O Christmas Tree." This charming Christmas sign will be a favorite for years to come.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Buffalo Check Christmas Banners

$9, Amazon

Instantly give your front door a farmhouse Christmas look with red and black buffalo check banners. Hang them on either side of the front door for a warm and welcoming entrance to your home this Christmas.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Christmas Ornament Wall Décor

$75, Target

We're in love with this sweet woodland design of a cardinal sitting on a wreath. The cut out of the ornament shape adds whimsy, and the metal letters add sophisticated country charm. Consider hanging this sign on the front door in place of a wreath this year.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com