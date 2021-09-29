Deck the Halls: 11 Farmhouse Christmas Signs to Buy This Year
Lovers of farmhouse style adore timeworn vintage signs, and when it's time to celebrate Christmas the appeal of rustic wooden and metal signs grows even stronger. But there's no reason to scour vintage markets and second-hand shops hoping to find the perfect farmhouse Christmas sign. There are plenty of new farmhouse-style signs with distressed finishes and handcrafted touches that you can buy right now to decorate for Christmas.
Vintage North Pole Sign
Ho! Ho! Ho! Dress your walls in a farmhouse Christmas sign that looks like it came straight from the North Pole. This rustic sign is printed on canvas and gallery wrapped around a wood frame for durability. It's the perfect addition to a front entry or living room.
Vintage Sled Sign
Remember flying down a snow-covered hill on a rickety old sled? Bring that memory to life with a wooden Christmas sign in the shape of a vintage sled. Customize it with your last name for an extra special touch.
Personalized Christmas Tree Sign
Customize this rustic wooden tree farm Christmas sign with your last name. It sets the tone for a vintage-style Christmas. It would also make a great gift this season.
Metal Bake Shop Sign
With the look of a vintage metal sign, this farmhouse Christmas sign is perfect for the baker in the family. Gift it to a loved one or add it to your own kitchen this Christmas. Be sure to hang it up before it's time to start decorating the Christmas sugar cookies.
Christmas Sign with Holly
We wish you a Merry Christmas! The distressed text on this Christmas sign lends it a rustic feel. Printed on white board, the sign is lightweight and easy to swap in and out for the season. The handmade wooden frame adds a charming farmhouse touch.
Wooden Plank Christmas Sign
Capture the feel of a vintage print with this wooden Christmas sign. With a weathered finish it looks like a piece that's been in the family for years. Hang it anywhere for a rustic Christmas feel.
Rustic Basket Wall Sign
Vintage tobacco baskets are a hallmark of any farmhouse style home. This charming piece adds a big dose of "JOY" to a classic design. The red letters and green metal wreath that serves as an "O" add a jolly pop of color.
Countdown to Christmas
Build up the anticipation to Christmas Day with a countdown calendar with farmhouse style. Painted numbers on a wood background have a distinctive look as no two pieces of wood are the same. A petite grapevine wreath circles each day until Christmas with country charm.
Watercolor Christmas Tree Print
Embrace the simplicity of a farmhouse Christmas with a series of watercolor Christmas trees on a white background. Woven into the design are lyrics from the classic Christmas carol "O Christmas Tree." This charming Christmas sign will be a favorite for years to come.
Buffalo Check Christmas Banners
Instantly give your front door a farmhouse Christmas look with red and black buffalo check banners. Hang them on either side of the front door for a warm and welcoming entrance to your home this Christmas.
Christmas Ornament Wall Décor
We're in love with this sweet woodland design of a cardinal sitting on a wreath. The cut out of the ornament shape adds whimsy, and the metal letters add sophisticated country charm. Consider hanging this sign on the front door in place of a wreath this year.