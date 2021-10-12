Crate & Barrel's New Holiday Collection Features Very Merry Products for Your Entire Home

There are more than 500 products included in the company's Christmas shop, so to help you narrow your wish list down, you can find eight of the most enchanting purchases here. This list includes a variety of items, including a wall Christmas tree, a holiday doormat, stemless wine glasses, and festive ornaments. As a bonus, the most affordable item retails for just $7, so you can have a stylish space without spending your entire holiday budget. (After all, you're going to need some money for Christmas presents!) Shop the Crate & Barrel holiday collection now before it sells out.