Crate & Barrel's New Holiday Collection Features Very Merry Products for Your Entire Home
We still have more than two months until Christmas, but it's time to prepare for December 25. Yes, it seems a little early, but there is going to be a shortage of decor, gifts, and toys this year, so you'll want to get ahead of your purchasing plans. (Oh, Christmas trees will also be in short supply, too.) Instead of doing some last-minute panic shopping, you can shop items available right now, including Crate & Barrel's new holiday collection that includes everything you need, whether you're entertaining a crowd or just want to make a cozy space.
There are more than 500 products included in the company's Christmas shop, so to help you narrow your wish list down, you can find eight of the most enchanting purchases here. This list includes a variety of items, including a wall Christmas tree, a holiday doormat, stemless wine glasses, and festive ornaments. As a bonus, the most affordable item retails for just $7, so you can have a stylish space without spending your entire holiday budget. (After all, you're going to need some money for Christmas presents!) Shop the Crate & Barrel holiday collection now before it sells out.
Wall Christmas Tree
Apartment dwellers (and anyone else living in a smaller space) need this pre-lit wall tree. The Tannenbaum comes with 100 battery-operated soft white LED lights that you can set on for six hours on and 18 hours off. It measures 58 X 43 X 58 inches and has a metal loop for hanging.
Holiday Doormat
Greet holiday guests with this doormat that features lyrics from the beloved Christmas carol "Jingle Bells." The 22 X 36-inch mat is made of 100% coir with a non-slip back. It's safe for outdoor use, but the care instructions note not to let it stand in sitting water.
Stocking Silverware Holders
These flatware holders might be the cutest holiday dining accessories available. Each pack comes with four red and white stocks made of cotton and rayon that are 4.5 X 6.5 inches. The handwash-only socks have a nearly perfect 5-star rating from almost 80 reviews, including one buyer who raves, "These flatware stockings are the cutest ever! Well made and just adorable! Highly recommend."
Santa Claus Cookie Kit
St. Nicholas will probably love this milk and cookies set just as much as the sweet treats you leave out for him. The kit comes with a 10-ounce ceramic bottle and a plate that are both dishwasher and microwave-safe.
Christmas Colors Gift Wrap Paper
This wrapping paper is so chic, you might have a hard time tearing it to open your parents, especially when you also purchase the matching satin ribbon. Each roll of the candy-inspired paper is printed on high-qaulity paper and measures 2.25 X 2.25 X 30 inches. If you'd like more festive wrapping paper, check out the forest gift wrap print and the vinter gift wrap.
Stemless Wine Glasses
Cheers! It isn't the holidays without a seasonal cocktail or a celebratory glass of bubbly. The set comes with four hand-wash stemless wine glasses that hold 18 ounces of your favorite drink. Each one features a holiday phrase, including: Peace, Holly, Oh What Fun, and Jolly.
Glass Ornament
Your tree will look ultra glamorous when you trim it with a few of these baubles. The Christmas ornament is 4 inches in diameter and made of glass. Add in a few of the Fa La La ornaments for a modern look.
Scented Candle
Not only does this candle smell delicious but the votive is so pretty, it doubles as decor. The top-rated product features a scent that's a mix of amber, cinnamon, cloves, pine, pomegranate, Mandarin orange, and vanilla. This option has a burn time of up to 60 hours, and the item also comes as a 3-wick candle and a reed diffuser. One of the 5-star reviewers writes, "This is the perfect candle for the holidays."