17 Christmas Decorating Ideas for Every Room of Your House
Family Room: Use Antiques and Family Heirlooms
Keep the Christmas decorations in your family room cozy and casual so it still feels like a place to relax. Sweet red-and-white stockings line the mantel, and a fun picture above fireplace welcomes you-know-who down the chimney. For your Christmas tree decorations in the family room, think more cute crafts than family heirlooms.
Entry: Welcome Holiday Guests with Pretty Poinsettias
Add holiday cheer to your entry with colorful poinsettias! Simply place the purchased plants in neutral wooden crates and stack them on wrapped boxes. Finish this Christmas decoration idea with simple ball ornaments.
Editor's Tip: This dramatic Christmas entry also features items that could easily last beyond the season, such as the plaid throw blanket and woven rug.
Porch: Create a Gorgeous Front Door
Charm guests at the entrance with this farmhouse Christmas front porch. Choose a coordinating color scheme like the gray, black, and white here. A simple buffalo check pattern ties the whole look together. Create a DIY Christmas wreath by embroidering a snowflake onto a vintage flour sifter with white embroidery thread.
Dining Room: Add Drama with Christmas Trees
As party central for most of the holidays, your dining room deserves some glamour. Dangle evergreen wreaths from your chairs and add two decorated Christmas trees to create a lush look. Then, use metallic place settings to add sparkle.
Dining Room: Decorate with Greenery
Greenery makes a traditional dining room feel even more classic during the holiday season. Here, miniature trees add height to the buffet and a DIY greenery garland creates a dramatic centerpiece. Finish the Christmas table decorations with gold deer figurines and simple white candles.
Kitchen: Keep Decorations Practical
The kitchen is the heart of your home, so keep decorations minimal and out of the way of cooking and conversation. The simple mini Christmas tree decorations in this kitchen create a fun look, and they're easy to move when needed.
Bedroom: Use Your Current Decorating Scheme
Your bedroom is a calming spot, so whatever decorations you choose should be simple and reflect the room's existing atmosphere. Here, embroidery hoop Christmas wreaths and a mini tabletop Christmas tree echo this room's simplicity and farmhouse style.
Formal Living Room: Choose a Color Palette
Friends and family are sure to spend some time in your living room, so why not make it a showstopping space? The key is using an overall color scheme. Red and white decorations pop against the muted tones in this living room. Finish the display with a rustic wood slice fireplace insert.
Formal Living Room: Use Your Color Scheme
We love the way the Christmas decorations in this formal living room pick up the room's existing decor. The non-traditional colors on the Christmas tree pick up the pinks and natural wood, while the shots of teal complement the chair and pillows.
Bathroom: Coordinate with Metals
Give your bathroom a modern look for the holidays by matching the metallics of your plumbing. Bright silver reindeer and ornaments on the wreath look right at home in this cool white bathroom.
Hallway: Makeover a Hall Table
Don't let the high-traffic areas in your house go unnoticed. A hall table or bench is the perfect spot to add a little extra cheer. Small items like pillows, greenery, or Christmas figurines dress up the space and are easy to remove once the season's over.
Steps: Create a Dramatic Display
If you're decorating the whole house, inexpensive options are a must. Stack your steps with everyday baskets filled with purchased poinsettia plants. Finish this Christmas decorating idea with snipped evergreen branches and cut birch logs.
Mudroom: Small-Scale Decorations
A back entry or mudroom is a great spot to add a few small Christmas decorations. Go simple with an evergreen wreath and vases filled with white sand and candles.
Editor's Tip: It's also an easy spot to store the gifts you need to take to holiday occasions. Pile them under a mini Christmas tree for a simple but festive look.
Basement: Make Small Decorating Changes
Dress up your basement in a few easy steps. Inject some candy-cane red into the color palette, and use a short length of olive leaf garland to make a festive candle wrap.
Bar Cart: Add Wake Up to Holiday Cheer
Don't leave your bar cart out of the Christmas decorating fun! Top your cart with a wooden nutcracker, a red house statue, and bottle brush trees. Finish the Christmas display with a simple greenery wreath.
Kitchen Shelves: Add a Vintage Touch
Open kitchen shelves are the perfect place to display your collection of vintage Christmas decor. Accent your family heirlooms with purchased bottle brush trees and inexpensive accents like pinecones.
Crafts Room: Decorate with Metallics
Create a cozy Christmas display in your crafts room or office. Choose a smaller tree and deck it out with a coordinated color scheme. Carry the metallic decor through to the galvanized tree collar. Finish the decor with a DIY holiday card display and mini evergreen wreaths.