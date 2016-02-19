An earthy holiday color scheme of green and brown gives a natural look to this Christmas living room. Green-and-white stockings hang from a wooden mantel, and light brown throw pillows sit on off-white armchairs. The colors are consistent through tree decorations, with bright green glass ornaments and creamy felt poinsettia flowers. Woodsy ribbon and an owl ornament wrap a light green box under the Christmas tree, and other patterned wrapping papers play up the mellow, earthy tones.

Editor's Tip: You don't have to decorate your whole house in a different color scheme every year -- just focus on small areas, and simply carry the scheme through wrapped presents or tree decorations.