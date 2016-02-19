Green, Blue, and Silver Color Scheme
This light and airy holiday color scheme incorporates light green, bright blue, and silver to create a sophisticated Christmas living room. Hang light green-and-blue oversize stockings from your mantel beneath potted lemon cypress trees wrapped in teal paper and green ribbon. Decorate your Christmas tree with an assortment of blue, silver, and green glass ornaments, and color-coordinate a sea of wrapped packages in blue-and-white to complete the color scheme.
White-and-Brown Color Scheme
Play up a minimal living room for the holidays with brown, gold, and silver accents. A frosted Christmas tree displays oversize silver and gold ornaments; white and brown wrapped packages are placed neatly beneath the tree. A glass-top coffee table holds tall apothecary jars filled with white candies and Christmas cookies.
Green, White, and Brown Color Scheme
An earthy holiday color scheme of green and brown gives a natural look to this Christmas living room. Green-and-white stockings hang from a wooden mantel, and light brown throw pillows sit on off-white armchairs. The colors are consistent through tree decorations, with bright green glass ornaments and creamy felt poinsettia flowers. Woodsy ribbon and an owl ornament wrap a light green box under the Christmas tree, and other patterned wrapping papers play up the mellow, earthy tones.
Editor's Tip: You don't have to decorate your whole house in a different color scheme every year -- just focus on small areas, and simply carry the scheme through wrapped presents or tree decorations.
Blue-and-White Color Scheme
Mimic the icy colors of winter with this blue-and-white Christmas color scheme. Birch logs, frosted pinecones, and branches in white ceramic vases provide the indoor winter wonderland. Accent with blue velvet ribbon and clear blue goblets for cool pops of color.
Silver-and-Gold Color Scheme
Let your indoor Christmas decor shine with this pretty silver-and-gold color scheme. Decorate your mantel with a silver-and-gold ornament ball wreath, cream stockings, and greenery. Add in ornament filled cloches and apothecary jars for decorative dimension. Adorn a frosty Christmas tree with silver, gold, and blue ornaments, and display gorgeous wrapped packages in the same hues to create a festive scheme that sparkles.
Turquoise-and-Orange Color Scheme
Try a zesty Christmas color scheme using bright, contrasting colors -- such as turquoise and orange -- to give your holiday decor a bold look. Here, wide orange ribbon wraps large boxes covered in patterned turquoise paper and an urn brimming with oranges dresses up the bottom of the Christmas tree. A light blue coffee table holds a teal vase of orange flowers and a footed dish filled with oranges; a blue-and-orange decorative pillow pulls the color scheme together on an off-white couch.
Editor's Tip: Stabilize the Christmas tree trunk with sand and gravel before adding the oranges to the top of the urn.
Red-and-Tan Color Scheme
Swap tan for white in this Christmas color scheme to give your home a vintage holiday feel. Light brown upholstery webbing is transformed into a large bow to accent this Christmas wreath, and tiny packages fill the bed of a red toy pickup truck. A handmade burlap pillow with Christmas words and phrases finishes the natural color scheme.
Bonus: Make the pillow!
Red, Pink, and Blue Color Scheme
Play up the color of holiday poinsettias with this unusual Christmas color scheme. Fuchsia-color poinsettia bracts (look for Polly's Pink variety) complement a ceramic dish filled with pink and silver ornaments in different shapes and sizes, an ideal decoration for your Christmas mantel or a holiday table centerpiece. The flowers and ornaments offset a blue-and-white striped couch with wintry accent pillows for a unique holiday look.
Red, Cream, and White Color Scheme
Give traditional Christmas colors a break by removing the green and adding cream and white for a warm and cozy color scheme. Cream and red throw pillows -- with a cream rosette wreath above the chair -- add a warm element to the decor, and a three-foot tabletop tree adorned with red and white ornaments stands in a cream pot on a white table to round out the color scheme.
Multicolor Festive Christmas Scheme
Celebrate the season with all the colors of the rainbow -- the bright hues are perfect for adding holiday cheer to a table. Create mini trees and wreaths out of ball ornaments by removing the ornament caps and hot-gluing the balls onto foam shapes.
Red, White, and Blue Color Scheme
You've heard of Christmas in July, but now bring the spirit of July to your Christmas decor in December. Red, white, and blue is a classic color scheme that suits the holiday. Create stockings from red and blue felt; embellish with snowflake appliques. Attach stockings to antique wooden skis or other cold-weather icons for a winter scene.
Teal, White, and Cranberry Color Scheme
Twist a classic color combination with cranberry and teal. For an easy tablescape, cover your table with a teal tablecloth and create place cards from family photos. Copy the photos onto light red paper. Make a cardboard frame for each photo and attach photo to the back of the frame. Place each framed image in a holiday-inspired photo clip or place card holder.
Pink-and-Green Color Scheme
Typically thought of as a springtime combination, pink and green will add cheer to your home during dreary winter months. For this bright centerpiece, place a metallic bottle-brush tree in a heavy planter, weight as necessary with rocks or gravel, then cover the base with fake moss. Accent the room with patterned pink and green pillows to emphasize the color scheme.
Red, White, and Green Color Scheme
If you prefer a more traditional approach to holiday decorating, try a red-and-white color scheme with added pops of green. This festive place setting combines the three colors with white chargers, a red place mat, and sprigs of evergreen tucked into folded napkins. A burlap runner, pots of moss, and apples offer inexpensive finishes.